Houston Police Investigating Criminal Complaint Against NFL's Deshaun Watson

A criminal complaint was filed Friday against NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police are now conducting an investigation, but provided no further details and did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for additional information.

Over a dozen women, primarily massage therapists, have accused Watson of sexual misconduct or assault. There are 21 related civil suits pending against the football player.

The two most recent lawsuits detail massage sessions Watson had last summer. One suit accuses Watson of making “obscene sexual requests” of a massage therapist, and the other one says he exposed himself, groped and coerced another massage therapist into performing oral sex.

Watson’s lawyer Rusty Hardin said in a statement to reporters on Friday that the complaint is a “welcome” opportunity to learn the identity of the accuser. Hardin said Watson and his legal team will “fully cooperate” with police.

Watson has denied any wrongdoing in response to the civil suits alleging sexual misconduct. His attorney recently responded to the suits by releasing statements from masseuses who had worked with Watson and said they’d had positive interactions.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the women behind the 21 civil suits, had previously said his team would not be turning over information to police. Buzbee did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s question about whether this police report is connected to the civil suits against Watson.