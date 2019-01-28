5 Houston Police Officers Wounded During Drug Investigation

Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via ASSOCIATED PRESS Law enforcement officers investigate the scene where several Houston police officers were shot on Monday.

Five Houston police officers were wounded in a shooting at a suspected drug house Monday, Houston Police Department officials said.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo confirmed in a news conference Monday night that five officers had been injured in southeast Houston and taken to a hospital. Four of the officers were shot, and a fifth was hurt in the crossfire, Acevedo said. Two officers are in critical condition, and three are reported to be in stable condition.

Mayor @SylvesterTurner and Police Chief @ArtAcevedo Media Briefing on Shooting of 5 HPD Officers https://t.co/1PkSvaDg9j — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 29, 2019

Acevedo said the officers were serving a narcotics search warrant at a home they believed was the site of black tar heroin dealing when they were fired upon. Two drug suspects were killed inside the house. Acevedo said he didn’t have details yet on the people inside the home but that the incident was over and the scene had been secured by police.

“This has been a tough day for our city,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told reporters, adding that Houston will “not tolerate any drug activity or drug traffickers.”

Acevedo declined to release the injured officers’ names and asked the media to refrain from naming them as well.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement asking all Texans to pray for the wounded police officers.

“This evening’s horrific attack on police officers is a solemn reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe,” the statement read. “The city of Houston and the Houston Police Department will have whatever state resources they need to bring swift justice to those involved.”

Others in Texas, including Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) and the Houston Astros baseball team, also called for prayers and expressed concerns for the officers.

Thinking about the officers involved and hoping everyone is going to be alright. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/wQ30Z4d0y2 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 29, 2019

Pray for these brave officers and their families.They go into harm’s way so that our communities can be safe. God bless them. https://t.co/yrQzVCDkxW — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 29, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire HPD family and to the families of the officers that have been injured in the line of duty. — Houston Astros (@astros) January 29, 2019