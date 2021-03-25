Houston Tumlin, Who Played Ricky Bobby's Son In 'Talladega Nights,' Dies At 28

Houston Tumlin, whose funny portrayal of a disrespectful brat in “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” was his only major acting role, died by suicide Tuesday at his home in Pelham, Alabama, Deadline reported. He was 28.

Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans said Tumlin shot himself, according to People.

Tumlin played Walker Bobby, the eldest son of Will Ferrell’s NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby.

In a funny scene from the iconic 2006 comedy, Walker and his younger brother (Grayson Russell) gang up on their grandfather (Ted Manson), who called out their bad behavior.

“Shut up, Chip, or I’ll go ape-shit on your ass,” Walker snaps at his grandpa.

“Truly heartbroken and stunned at Houston’s passing,” the film’s director, Adam McKay, wrote on Twitter. “He was a joyful and talented person. Will never forget the laughs and good times we had.”

Truly heartbroken and stunned at Houston’s passing. He was a joyful and talented person. Will never forget the laughs and good times we had. Sending love and prayers to his family and friends. https://t.co/qTeluYxNqH via @Deadline — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) March 24, 2021

Tumlin served in the the Army’s 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell and also had worked in telephone line repair, TMZ reported﻿.

IMDB listed no other acting credits for Tumlin.

“My heart is absolutely shattered,” Charity Robertson, his girlfriend, wrote on Facebook. “My sweet, sweet baby.. Our time together was one of the best experiences of my life. I’ll miss your big heart, caring spirit, infectious laughter, & oh man could the list go on.”

If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741-741 for free, 24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.