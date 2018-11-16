How Artificial Intelligence Is Changing The Way We Eat

katleho Seisa via Getty Images

Imagine that you only have a few extra minutes to run to the grocery store before your in-laws come over, but you forgot to check what you need to buy to make dinner. You panic for a second, before you realize that your kitchen appliances have you covered. Together, your artificial intelligence enabled devices have checked the contents of your fridge, stored your shopping list and chosen a recipe for tonight’s family dinner.

Thanks to kitchen appliances with AI and smart functions, the kitchen of the future is already here, offering a bunch of new ways to make your life easier. From refrigerators to ovens, upgraded kitchen appliances will help you with your daily tasks―allowing you to spend more time doing the things you love. We teamed up with LG to show how AI-powered kitchens are changing the way we eat.

AI-Powered Refrigerators

The refrigerator with AI is undoubtedly the heart of the kitchen of the future. Unlike the clunky ice boxes of the past, these AI-powered refrigerators will offer a handful of ways to make shopping and cooking less of a burden and more fun through simple voice commands.

Intelligent fridges like LG InstaView ThinQ Refrigerator with Amazon Alexa built-in can help you throughout the cooking process, from purchasing groceries to offering recipes. With the internal cameras, you will never have to guess if you need milk or eggs, because it will keep track of the contents lining your shelves. You can also view the inside of your refrigerator from anywhere, thanks to the interior cameras that can be synced to your smartphone.

An LCD touchscreen on the door serves as both a computer display and clear, see-through panel. With just a tap of your finger, you can see what’s inside or leave a note for your family to see.

The next-level AI capabilities of these refrigerators can act as your personal sous chef during meal preparation by offering step-by-step instructions for recipes based on the food that you already have inside. Not only will the Amazon Alexa virtual assistant dictate the recipe instructions to you while you are making dinner, but it will also help you create shopping lists, play music and alert you when groceries are about to expire.

Smart Ovens

The idea of a refrigerator and oven working together once seemed too good to be true―if not even a little creepy―but today it’s an ultramodern reality. With wi-fi enabled ovens, you can send recipes from the fridge to the oven. The oven can then be preheated before you even get home from work.

Some smart appliances can also connect to cooking programs like Innit and Sidechef, which offer step-by-step guides and how-to videos for preparing a meal. Using this feature, the oven can be synced to the meal instructions, and will automatically control the oven temperature cycles and cooking modes throughout the cooking process. You’ll never have to worry about overcooking the turkey again (or at least now you can blame it on the oven).

Plus, if you sync your appliances with your smartphone you can check the status of your oven from anywhere, making cooking simple and stress-free.

Smart Microwaves

Even smaller appliances like microwaves are being upgraded with new capabilities. Today, microwaves can be controlled from the comfort of your couch. All you have to do is ask Amazon Alexa or your Google assistant to cook, defrost, or reheat.

Smart Dishwashers

Thanks to new technology, not only is cooking easier, but cleaning up is less of a chore. By syncing your smart dishwasher to your smartphone using apps like SmartThinQ, you can get notifications when a cycle is complete. You can even check the status of your dishes or start a new cycle by simply speaking to your Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa virtual assistant. While you still have to load and unload the dishes for now, the rest of the process will be a breeze.

