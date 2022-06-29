Nearly two years after “Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at the age of 43, his family is setting up plans to distribute his multimillion-dollar estate.

According to the Shadow and Act entertainment site, Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, requested that the court evenly distribute her late husband’s estate equally between her and her in-laws, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman ― 50% to her and the other half to his parents.

Since Boseman reportedly did not have a will when he died Aug. 28, 2020, his estate was responsible for paying higher legal fees than if he had.

The documents revealed that the estate was valued at $3.8 million before court fees, taxes, funeral costs and additional lawyer payments were subtracted.

After all the bills are handled, the balance of his estate will be $2.3 million, Radar Online reported.

Boseman, who’s life, legacy and career have made a lasting cultural imprint on and off screen, reportedly became engaged to Ledward in October 2019, and the couple quietly were married before his death.

The pair started dating before the leading man was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer in 2016.

Boseman’s family confirmed that he and Ledward had wed in a statement announcing his death. “He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side,” the statement said.

In October 2020, Ledward-Boseman was appointed a personal representative of the late actor’s estate with limited authority.

Last September, Boseman was commemorated at his alma mater, Howard University, one year after his death, with the historically Black university officially renaming its college of fine arts after him.

“I am extremely pleased that Howard University has chosen to honor my husband in this way and elated that Ms. [Phylicia] Rashad has accepted the role as Dean,” Ledward-Boseman said in a statement at the time of the announcement.

“Chad was a very proud Bison — both Howard and Ms. Rashad played integral roles in his journey as an artist. The re-establishment of the College of Fine Arts brings this part of his story full-circle and ensures that his legacy will continue to inspire young storytellers for years to come.”

Boseman is survived by his wife, parents and brothers Kevin and Derrick.