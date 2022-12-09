Travel
Travel and TourismAir travelanxiety

If Flying Is Giving You More Anxiety Than Ever, Here's How To Cope

These therapist-backed techniques can help reduce the panic, stress or fear of getting on a plane.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Experts share how to manage your fears or anxiety around flying and the signs it's worth talking to a therapist.
AscentXmedia via Getty Images
Experts share how to manage your fears or anxiety around flying and the signs it's worth talking to a therapist.

In college, I grew a tumor that meant I hung out quite frequently in MRI machines. Though I’d never had a problem before, I found myself newly and severely claustrophobic — laying in a tiny tunnel for hours, arms raised overhead, will do that.

What I never saw coming was that phobia transferring to other small spaces, namely, airplanes. I’d developed severe anxiety around flying, stemming from that claustrophobia. Once the flight attendants closed the doors, and I was stuck there for a few hours, I was history. Since then, I’ve been on a mission to overcome flight anxiety because who wants to hang out in the Midwest their whole life?

It turns out I’m far from alone — up to 40% of Americans have some sort of flying anxiety, from fearing a plane crash to worries about close contact with others. Or, like me, they don’t want to be stuck. Still, others dread navigating the airport, worrying their valuables might be lost or that they could encounter an issue with security doubting their intentions. Flying anxiety has become such an issue that some airlines like British Airways even offer courses, such as their “Flying with Confidence” one-day class, to get you back in the air.

There’s likely even more of a spike in flight anxiety thanks to the pandemic, according to Susan Zinn, a psychotherapist and author of “The Epiphanies Project.”

“That is why there’s been an uptick in airplane phobias, fear of flying, and feeling out of control, or road or flight rage — people all of a sudden get triggered that bring them back to a time in our recent past where they felt so out of control,” Zinn said.

Here’s what experts say we can do to reduce our anxieties about airplanes.

Expose yourself to the aspects of flying (preferably with a mental health professional)

For Johnny Jet, a worldwide traveler and expert who has been to over 70 countries, his traveling fears started with a doctor’s comment. He was headed on a 27-hour flight when his asthma doctor commented that he “might have a problem breathing on a plane because the cabin is pressurized.”

This led to a full-blown panic attack at a New York airport ahead of the flight, which he called “one of the worst days of his life,” and prompted an almost four-year-long fear of flying.

Exposure to planes and airports ended up being, ironically, part of the solution. “Speak to the flight crew, take a course, read books, go to the airport and do practice runs,” he suggested.

This type of activity ― known as exposure therapy ― can help your brain adapt to the situation over time and take some of the fear and uncertainty away from flying. It’s best to try this with a therapist who is trained in doing this.

Zinn added that medication might also be necessary for some people in tandem with preparation. She’s worked with clients who have spent several months practicing for a flight before the real trip.

Get strategic about your seat selection

Right after 9/11, Zinn had to jump on a plane out of New York for a business trip. She was terrified as their flight was escorted by air marshals openly carrying weapons. She was one of many who would develop a new fear of flying, which caused nausea and panic attacks.

One strategy that helped her was carefully picking a seat that made her feel comfortable. “I always still to this day will sit on the outside aisle [seat] to make sure I can always get up, versus kind of being stuck on the inside, which made me feel better,” she said.

Quick access to the bathroom, where you can splash cold water on your face to “shock your system” when you feel panic is another tool that helps, Zinn explained. If financially possible, upgrading to first class for more room or choosing an exit row for more legroom might also help, Jet added.

Experts recommend choosing a seat that brings you the most comfort if you're worried about getting on a plane.
izusek via Getty Images
Experts recommend choosing a seat that brings you the most comfort if you're worried about getting on a plane.

Find a deep breathing method that works for you

It may be an annoying suggestion to hear, but breathing exercises are often given as a recommendation for anxiety because they work. Zinn said she often suggests her patients practice intentional breathing exercises, like five-finger breathing, where you take deep inhales and exhales as you trace the outline of your hand.

Doing this can help calm the panic that arises before it turns into a full panic attack, Zinn said.

Pack some sour candy in your carry on

Zinn also suggested eating some sour candy, such as a WarHead, to force your brain back into reality. The candy’s tartness can help you better focus on the moment rather than the fear or “what if?” during flying. It’s another way to practice mindfulness.

Learn the “why” behind air bumps

Adam Banks, a retired pilot based in New York, said the turbulence is one of the most concerning parts of flying for anxious passengers. Understanding what it is might help you see it as more normal and less of a sign of impending doom.

Turbulence is just shifting winds. If you fly into a puffy cloud, the airplane is going to get a bump,” he said. “Airplanes are designed to handle these bumps. If you’re sitting over the wing, you can see the wings flex as they absorb turbulence. Turbulence might feel like the airplane is moving around thousands of feet, the reality is the airplane is probably only being jostled a few feet.”

Ground yourself in facts

Zinn said that dealing with both physical anxiety and our mind’s perception of danger plays a role in calming down, so statistics might help. For example, the annual risk of dying in a plane crash is only one in 11 million. You are much more likely to die from sunstroke, a bee sting, consuming a hot substance or even being attacked by a dog.

For me, flying in a tiny space will probably always be a struggle. But armed with some tools and tricks, flying is doable again, and I’m no longer doomed to the Midwest for life.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

7 Holiday Tasks That Are Secretly Depleting You

Food & Drink

How To Keep Perishable Groceries Fresh For As Long As Humanly Possible

Parenting

What It’s Really Like To Parent When You Have ADHD

Parenting

Nannies Are Entitled To A Year-End Bonus. Here’s How Much You Should Give

Parenting

12 Kids’ TV Shows That Experts Let Their Own Children Watch

Work/Life

This Is What Happens To Your Brain When You’re In Meetings All Day

Relationships

Singles Share How The Reversal Of Roe v. Wade Has Changed Their Sex Lives

Relationships

The 7 Most Common Issues Parents Of Adult Children Bring Up In Therapy

Shopping

These Amazon White Elephant Gifts Are Terrible In The Best Way

Shopping

If The Dyson Airwrap Is Too Expensive, The Shark Flexstyle Might Be The Perfect Gift

Shopping

This French Pharmacy Staple Is The Perfect Unexpected Stocking Stuffer

Shopping

39 Tech And Gadget Gifts They’ll Start Using The Day They Open Them

Shopping

16 Thoughtful Personalized Gifts You Can Buy On Amazon

Shopping

30 Perfectly Thoughtful Gifts That All Cost Less Than $30

Shopping

My Target Pajamas Are Famous On TikTok And I'm Gifting Them To Everyone

Shopping

38 Toys To Buy Now Before They Sell Out

Wellness

Putting Up A Tree This Year? Your Home's Air Quality May Be Affected.

Home & Living

This Action Comedy Adaptation Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This Drama About Friendship Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

These Are Some Of The Highest Rated Gifts For Kids At Walmart

Shopping

41 Gifts To Give Your Friend Who Is Usually Stressed Out

Shopping

These Holiday Gifts For Mom Will Make You Her Favorite Child

Shopping

This Affordable Gold Jewelry Is Almost All Less Than $100 On Etsy

Food & Drink

Jewish Chefs Share The Secrets To Making The Best Latkes

Shopping

The Best STEM Gifts For School-Age Kids, According To Education Experts

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Shopping

Channel Kate Middleton With These Gorgeous Green Dresses

Shopping

The KitchenAid Stand Mixer Everyone Loves Is 38% Off Right Now At Target

Shopping

This Splurge Will Impress The Skin Care Fanatic In Your Life The Most

Work/Life

You May Get A 'Quiet Promotion' And Not Realize Until It's Too Late

Style & Beauty

13 Dark, Moody Nail Polish Shades To Wear This Winter

Shopping

35 Gadget Gifts That Just Look Really, Really Cool

Wellness

How Sleep Experts Get Through The Day When They're Sleep-Deprived

Shopping

The Best Espresso Machines Worth Waking Up To On Christmas

Shopping

The Etsy Holiday Gifts Our Editors Are Shopping This Year

Shopping

Men Are Sharing The Things They 'Actually Want' For Christmas, And I'm Taking Notes

Shopping

Target Has Everything For The Perfect Holiday Cookies

Shopping

43 Stocking Stuffers That Are Almost Too Cute To Use

Shopping

Some Popular Dyson Vacuums Are Up To 40% Off At Walmart Right Now

Shopping

The Coziest-Looking Mugs At Target For All Of Your Warmest Beverages