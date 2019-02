NOW PLAYING

How To Stop The Next School Shooting

Jack Sawyer allegedly planned a mass shooting at his former high school in Fair Haven, Vt. On Feb. 15, 2018, the day after the shooting in Parkland, Fla., he was arrested. How do we thwart mass shootings like this one? HuffPost spoke with the Vermont high school’s principal, the friend who reported Jack’s behavior, and the authorities who helped stop another tragedy.