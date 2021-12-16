Let Hilary Duff And Kim Cattrall Tell You The Story Of 'How I Met Your Father'

Haaaaaave you heard about Hilary? Hulu

And just like that ... Kim Cattrall is back on your screens for some more sex in the city, except this time Hilary Duff is having all the fun.

In the first trailer for Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father,” the standalone spinoff series to CBS’ long-running sitcom “How I Met Your Mother,” Cattrall plays the future version of Duff’s character Sophie.

Unlike the narrator in the original series, however, Cattrall ― bathed in a glowing light and dripping in cashmere ― appears on screen, setting the stage for the epic and presumably multi-season yarn about how she met the father of her children all those years ago.

Present day Sophie, meanwhile, is a Tinder-exhausted thirty-something living in New York City and on the hunt for a soulmate. She’s getting by with a little help from her friends, played by Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma.

The series “catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options,” the logline for the series reads.

“This Is Us” showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger are shepherding the 10-episode series and will executive produce alongside “How I Met Your Mother” creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas. Duff also serves as a producer on the show.

As for who might be the titular father in question, the trailer offers up some promising suitors for Duff in the shape of “Drake & Josh” alum Josh Peck and Lowell, who most definitely has some risk-the-friendship potential.

The show appears to be taking a refreshingly honest approach to love and dating, which makes sense given that Duff was only available to accept the role after Disney+ pulled her much-buzzed-about “Lizzie McGuire” reboot over the rumored adult direction of the series.