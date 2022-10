How I Shop For Bras As A Non-Binary Person

Calvin Klein invisibles comfort seamless V-neck bralette

Like most sweet, beautiful suburban moms, my mom loves her some Amazon. She found this for me for Christmas or my birthday or something one year, saying that it just "looked comfortable." I think she got herself one too. It truly is the thinnest, lightest thing you will ever put on your body. Super stretchy and silky feeling, not thick and cotton — though it still gives you some structure, compression and support, so you won't feel like you're just braless. It comes with removable cups, which I removed upon receiving. I usually don't like "V-necks," but this isn't a deep V. Its also a V in the back, so it feels more like a tank top or something than like, a bra — which is the feeling we are going for.This comes in 23 colors in XS-2XL. I have the XL and it fits great."Disclosure: most bras do not fit me properly due to double mastectomy with tramflap reconstruction (they don't even do that type of surgery anymore). Thankfully cancer free 18 years later but it's been a nightmare trying to find comfortable bras, especially with weight gain over the years. This CK bralette is the ideal solution for me. It is the most comfortable bra I've had on EVER. It has enough 'structure' to hold in the back/side flabbiness (blush) and does not roll up... well, it may roll up just a little bit but it's not uncomfortable at all whenever it does. The material is so lightweight which helps keep things cool. The straps are not adjustable but they're supremely comfortable and do not slip off my shoulders. The neckline plunges enough to wear lower cut garments. There are no hooks in front or back so it's completely smooth. Feels a bit like spanx but way more comfortable & breathable. Feels kind of like a sports bra but doesn't squish. I just love this bra. I now have 3 of them!" — YankeeFan