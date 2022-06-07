Shopping

How To Keep Your Under-Eye Concealer From Creasing, According To Experts

Here's what the pros recommend to avoid pesky fine lines after applying your under-eye makeup.

Help your concealer stand the test of time with this versatile makeup sponge, a long-wearing setting powder with a flawless finish, a creamy self-setting concealer and a brightening eye cream that can boost collagen.
Help your concealer stand the test of time with this versatile makeup sponge, a long-wearing setting powder with a flawless finish, a creamy self-setting concealer and a brightening eye cream that can boost collagen.

There’s no greater irony than taking the time to hide your under-eye bags, only to find that your concealer has betrayed you and settled into those pesky fine lines.

Heather Coopersmith, a Los Angeles-based makeup artist, told HuffPost that if you’re noticing excessive bunching and creasing after applying concealer, there could be a few things at play: “Not prepping the under-eye area correctly, not using the correct product for your skin type and not setting it correctly can all lead to creasing.”

Sébastien Tardif, a celebrity makeup artist and founder of Veil Cosmetics, added that using too much product can be a factor, too: Excess concealer “will just sit on the skin’s surface and cause more creasing,” he said.

Because the delicate skin beneath our eyes is one of the most mobile areas on our face, it’s normal for product to move and shift, according to Lindsay Kastuk a New York City-based makeup artist. However, there are some ways to minimize that exaggerated appearance of dry and crepey skin beneath the eyes.

“Make sure you hydrate the under-eye area. If you have more noticeable fine lines, make sure you use something that has a plumping/deep hydrating effect. This will actually help to diminish the appearance of the lines and gives a better result simply by targeting the issue to begin with,” Kastuk said.

In instances where skin is particularly parched, Coopersmith even suggested applying a petroleum-based product like Vaseline the night before.

Using either a concealer brush, makeup sponge or your ring finger, Kastuk recommends applying concealer in light layers until you’ve achieved your desired coverage. This will help you avoid overwhelming the area with an unnecessary amount of product.

“Everyone is different, so you cannot do the same trending Tok Tok techniques on everyone, which is the mistake most people fall for,” Tardif said. “I also avoid applying unnecessary concealer right where fine lines appear. I specifically never apply concealer or highlighter on the crows’ feet area, as this is begging for creasing trouble.′

Depending on formulation, not all concealers will require setting. For those that do, Kastuk said to be conservative and make sure your concealer is as smooth as possible before applying a light layer of powder.

If you want to find out which products these makeup artists personally use to keep concealer-creasing at bay, keep reading to the list below.

Pre-concealer products for a prepped base

Biossance
A fine line-reducing and elasticity-boosting eye cream
Biossance's Squalane + Marine Algae eye cream, recommended by Kastuk, contains a marine algae complex that can help diminish the appearance of fine lines, while squalane provides lightweight hydration without creating too much slip beneath concealer. The mica-free formula color-corrects the look of dark circles with a natural pink hue.
$54 at Sephora$54 at Biossance$47 at Amazon
Sephora
A collagen-boosting antioxidant eye cream good for dark circles
This antioxidant-intensive eye cream is a personal favorite of Shadi Malek, a celebrity makeup artist based in Los Angeles. Suitable for all skin types, the feather-light formula has a slight color-correcting and brightening effect and contains vitamin C to address premature aging of the skin and boost the skin's natural production of collagen.
$40 at Sephora$40 at Ole Henriksen
Sephora
A cooling and de-puffing eye serum
For under-eyes that are prone to puffiness, Judi Gabbay, a professional makeup artist based in New York City, said Charlotte Tilbury's Cryo-Recovery serum is something you should grab. She likes that the lightweight consistency doesn't pill under makeup, while a caffeine complex addresses dark circles and fine lines. The cooling applicator also helps to de-puff and create a firmer appearance to the skin.
$68 at Sephora$68 at Charlotte Tilbury$68 at Nordstrom

Makeup artist-approved concealers

Sephora
A creamy self-setting concealer that melts into the skin
"If you’re a minimalist like me, using a self-setting concealer such as Makeup Forever Ultra HD concealer can help avoid creasing, without setting," Gabbay said. Tardif agrees that water-based liquid concealers that self-set melt into the skin better and reduce the need to add an extra layer of product.

This natural-finish concealer offers buildable coverage and contains hyaluronic acid spheres to keep skin hydrated.
$29 at Sephora$29 at Makeup Forever
Sephora
A brightening, skin-perfecting concealer that’s full-coverage
"If the client has oily skin, I love to use the Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer because its consistency stays put for long periods of time," Malek said of this waterproof, natural-finish concealer. The formula contains microspherical powders that blur and brighten skin for up to 16 hours, and because it's full-coverage, you can get away with using a little bit in order to avoid product buildup.
$36 at Sephora$36 at Ulta$36 at Nordstrom
Glossier
A flexible concealer that has a natural-looking finish
Glossier's undetectable Stretch Concealer made it on Coopersmith's list of loved concealers because it can be a good choice for those no-makeup-makeup days. Using adaptable mineral pigments that brighten and enhance skin tone, this nourishing concealer offers flexible coverage that moves with your skin, rather than caking on top of it.
$18 at Glossier
Sephora
An ultra-hydrating and light-coverage concealer with a radiant finish
Another pick from Coopersmith is Saie's Hydrabeam concealer, an ideal option for skin types that are prone to dryness or for people who prefer a more glowy and radiant finish from their makeup.

This lightweight and brightening concealer is whipped in texture and contains plant-derived hydrators like squalane and glycerin.
$26 at Sephora$26 at Saie

Setting powders to keep things in place

Sephora
A soft-focus and long-wearing translucent powder
This cult favorite loose powder by Laura Mercier also happens to be revered by Gabbay and Coopersmith for its ability to keep cream and liquid products in place for long periods of time. The truly translucent shades work on all skin tones and due to its oil-absorbing ability, this powder would be a good choice for more oily skin types. It also leaves a soft blurring effect that can subtly hide fine lines and pores.
$40 at Sephora$39 at Ulta$40 at Nords
Sephora
A natural-finish pressed powder that has a blurring effect
Both Malek and Kastuk use Charlotte Tilbury's Flawless Finish setting powder because of the blurring airbrushed look it can leave on the skin. The pressed formula offers medium coverage and contains rose wax and almond oil to help nourish, while light-reflecting pigments helps create a luminous complexion.
$45 at Sephora$45 at Charlotte Tilbury$45 at Nordstrom
Amazon
A pigment-free loose powder that leaves a mattifying finish
The RCMA No-Color loose powder is what Kastuk referred to as a "makeup artist favorite." This finely-milled translucent powder has a non-caking yet mattifying finish that won't alter the color of your concealer or foundation and easily buffs into the skin.
$18.90 at Amazon

Beauty tools for the best application

Sephora
A double-ended brush concealer brush for a precise application
When applying concealer, Tardif said, "I prefer using a small rounded tipped brush to perfect the gentle skin around the eyes to create a soft airbrush-like finish. That also helps softly remove tiny amounts of excess makeup."

This double-ended and ultra-dense concealer brush by It Cosmetics offers both a rounded brush for stippling product into skin as well as a flat precision brush that can be used for blemish concealing or more targeted applications of product. It comes with brush caps for easy travel.
$25 at Sephora$25 at It Cosmetics
Sephora
A cult-favorite makeup sponge that works with cream, liquid and powder products
Coopersmith pointed out that one of the many benefits of this well-loved makeup sponge is that, once damp, it can be used to blend concealer into skin as well as to pat powder on top of concealer to set it. The unique plush material helps ensure a streak-free makeup application that leaves an airbrush finish on the skin.
$20 at Sephora$20 at Ulta$20 at Nordstrom
