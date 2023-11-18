How Long To Cook A Turkey Per Pound

Every holiday, whether you’re cooking your first turkey or you’ve cooked 70 of them, making the perfect turkey recipe can be a beast to tackle. There are a lot of sides recipes to juggle, oven times to consider, calculations to make for how much turkey to buy per person ― and oh, you might want to take a shower and eat lunch at some point?

Once you have a meat thermometer, your secret weapon is learning the weight of your turkey. One you know that, you can calculate roughly how long to cook it ― whether you’re roasting, grilling or deep-frying. We’ve taken stuffing into account (if you choose to stuff your bird), and even given some consideration to those who forgot it was Thanksgiving and need to cook a frozen turkey (we know you’re out there.)

And if you’re cooking a heritage or pasture-raised turkey, keep in mind that it’ll take a little longer because of the different body composition of the bird!

