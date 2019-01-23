Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
Parenting

How Millennial Parents Are Changing Middle Names

Here are Nameberry's favorite new directions for middle names.
By Sophie Kihm, Nameberry
01/23/2019 10:59am ET
Tatyana Tomsickova Photography via Getty Images
Many parents are taking a "fun" approach with middle names. 

Modern millennial parents are transforming middle names for 2019 and beyond. It feels almost imperative these days that a baby’s middle name be meaningful ― whether it honors a relative, relates to a parent’s passion or reflects an important family value.

But middle names today should also be fun. Parents are taking advantage of the fact that middle names are seldom used in everyday life, and giving their children quirky, unexpected middles that may be deemed a bit too bold to be first names.

Within these two criteria, some trends have emerged. Here are the top 10 new directions for middle names in 2019 (and some of Nameberry’s favorite examples).

Single-Syllable Middle Names

Short and sweet names have always been popular as middle names, but today’s single-syllable middles come from many different cultures and can work with different styles. The freshest mini middles tend to be punchy and packed full of meaning.

Beck

Crew

Dot

French

Lane

Nash

Pax

Quay

Tess

Wynn

Occupational Middle Names

Occupational names have great potential as honor names, providing a subtle way to pay tribute to Grandpa the pilot or Grandma the doctor. Occupational names can also be thought of as inspirational middle names, indicating your wish for your child’s future.

Booker

Dancer

Doctor

Drummer

Judge

Painter

Pilot

Racer

Ranger

Sailor

Adventurous Middle Names

Parents with an adventurous spirit are apt to seek out a brave, wayfaring middle name for their son or daughter. This could be the name of an exotic locale or favorite destination, or a more literal word name associated with travel and adventure.

Alaska

Canyon

Everest

Explorer

Horizon

Isle

Journey

Nairobi

Quest

Safari

Hero Middle Names

Contemporary parents are opting for the uncommon first names and sometimes-clunky surnames of authors, activists, modern celebrities and fictional heroes for their children’s middle names.

Angelou

Bowie

Bronte

Chaplin

Hemingway

Huckleberry

Lincoln

Sojourner

Solo

Thelonious

Virtue Middle Names

Virtue names are back ― with a contemporary twist. Modern virtue names reflect current values and have a charmingly positive bent (Obedience and Modesty, not so much). We want our children to grow up to be happy, honest, and kind adults, and so now we’re giving them middle names like Reverie, True, and Loyalty in hopes of imparting these coveted qualities.

Bliss

Ethereal

Justice

Loyalty

Reason

Reverie

True

Whimsy

Wit

Wisdom

Artistic Middle Names

Creative parents looking to reflect their passion in their child’s name are likely to opt for an artistic middle name for their child. Names related to music, dance, poetry, theater, and visual arts are all en vogue. Some parents are choosing to honor a favorite artist by using their surname as a middle name, while others favor more overt word names related to the arts.

Arabesque

Art

Cello

Matisse

Ode

Opera

Poet

Rembrandt

Rhythm

Symphony

Animal Middle Names

This trend was started by celebrities, with high-profile recent examples including Zooey Deschanel’s Elsie Otter and Macklemore’s Colette Koala. Bird names in particular are white-hot, with names like Lark, Hawk, and Wren soaring in popularity.

Bee

Butterfly

Cub

Dove

Fox

Lark

Lynx

Pike

Sparrow

Trout

Inspirational Middle Names

When choosing a middle name to reflect spirituality, modern parents are expanding beyond saints’ names and Biblical names. Religious and spiritual word names like Sabbath, Cross, Bodhi and Zen are becoming more popular as middle names for babies.

Amen

Bodhi

Cross

Dharma

Halo

Kismet

Sabbath

Saint

Tao

Zen

Family Middle Names

In many families, a child’s middle name is used to honor a loved one. But today’s middle names move beyond first names to family surnames. Also a popular trend among first names, surnames are a great way to pay homage to beloved family members and keep family names alive through the generations. As a bonus, since most surnames aren’t tied to a particular gender, these can be used for a son or daughter. Of course, you’ll want to use surnames from your own family tree, but here are some we’ve heard that we think are appealing.

Baird

Calvert

Crosby

Davenport

Faraday

Freeman

Kaiser

Kane

Magee

Redmond

Mythical Middle Names

Ancient myths are one of the latest sources of inspiration for middle names. Mythical names have an air of valor and triumph behind them, and also a sense of curiosity and expedition. These middle names could be culled from a particular myth that inspires a parent or be more generally linked to mythology. Some of our favorite mythic middle names include these.

Atlantis

Calypso

Fable

Freya

Halcyon

Hero

Jupiter

Mercury

Muse

Odysseus

Need even more choices? Check out our master list of more than 900 amazing middle names for 2019 and beyond.

