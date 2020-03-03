HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

JackF via Getty Images If you’ve already checked your FSA plan, know your FSA deadlines and are eager to learn more about the qualified expenses and approved items you can use before your money is gone, there are plenty of options.

I don’t consider myself a wait-until-the-last-minute kind of person. But over the weekend, I found myself scouring the depths of the internet to read up on all of the FSA-eligible items I could buy before the few hundred bucks in my FSA account expire later this month.

Not all FSA deadlines are the same, however. Though most FSA deadlines fall at the end of the calendar year on Dec. 31, there are FSA extensions to know about, according to the experts at the FSA Store.

Oftentimes there’s a grace period for Dec. 31 plans that gives you until March 15 to spend those remaining bucks in your FSA on qualifying purchases. You might even have a run-out period until March 31. That’s the deadline for filing claims for medical costs you had during the previous year.

If you’re still confused, the FSA Store has a helpful explainer on the difference between an FSA grace period and an FSA run-out period.

What are the FSA-qualified items and expenses for 2020?

There are thousands of FSA-eligible items and health care expenses, including doctor visits, prescriptions, items in the FSA Store and even new glasses and contacts.

When I realized I could use my remaining FSA balance to stock up on new glasses for the year, I immediately began researching the most affordable places to buy glasses online for cheap, and eventually landed on my go-to for affordable eyewear: EyeBuyDirect.

In fact, EyeBuyDirect has a guide to what kinds of glasses you can buy with your FSA and HSA accounts, including prescription glasses, prescription sunglasses, contact lenses (not colored), eyeglass repair kits, reading glasses and even eye exams and eye surgery. Unfortunately, non-prescription glasses and sunglasses aren’t covered by your FSA.

Koron via Getty Images Prescription glasses, prescription sunglasses, contact lenses (not colored), eyeglass repair kits, reading glasses and even eye exams and eye surgery are covered by your FSA. Unfortunately, non-prescription glasses and sunglasses aren’t.

Everything you need to know about the joy trigger that is the FSA Store:

If you’re in the minority of people who don’t need glasses or contacts, one of the easiest (and perhaps most fun) ways to use up your remaining FSA bucks is to browse the FSA Store’s website.

Most everything in the FSA Store is deemed eligible for purchase without a prescription. But keep in mind that not all FSAs are the same, so check your plan for details.

Still, you can easily see which items can be purchased with an FSA card by finding the red checkmark below the item’s details and the “Add To Cart” button.

Brittany Nims / HuffPost Finds Look for this "FSA-OK" label on products in the FSA Store to ensure the item is eligible for purchase with an FSA card.

I also splurged on non-essentials, like a foot roller because, according to my boyfriend, “Why not? They feel really good!” Who can argue with logic like that?

New parents will find a ton of parent and baby finds like a smart sock monitor and video bundle, double electric breast pumps and even in-ear thermometers that they can purchase with their FSA card.