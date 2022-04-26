How To Stop Bleeding In An Emergency Until Help Arrives

There are emergencies for which packing the wound or applying direct pressure is not going to be enough. Sometimes you try those steps, realize they aren’t working and move to a tourniquet. But if you see blood doing what Bates calls “squirt-squirt-squirt,” grab a tourniquet immediately.

“When you see the massive hemorrhage, it’s just pooling out, or it’s hitting the ceilings, and covering the walls ... you are going to bypass all of that and go straight to the tourniquet,” Bates said.

Inaba noted that tourniquets also work in cases where you have an extremity injury and you have to move and can’t keep applying constant direct pressure. “The benefit of the tourniquet is that once it’s applied, you just leave it on and you can remove your hands,” he said.

Keep in mind that tourniquets are meant only for arms and legs; keep applying direct pressure to any wounds on the torso and other parts of the body.

Commercial tourniquets are more effective than those improvised in an emergency. When done right, commercial tourniquets effectively prevent blood loss by compressing the tissues in that area.

“It’s essentially flattening that blood vessel and preventing any of that blood from getting through. By doing that, you are interrupting the flow of blood from the heart to the fingers or the toes and you are stopping the bleeding or the blood loss from that cut vessel,” Inaba said.

Bates said the commonly available combat application tourniquet, or CAT, is “one of the best ones out there.” Both the CAT and SOF tactical tourniquet, called a SOFT-T, are recommended by the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma.

If you’re in a public building, you may be able to find a commercial tourniquet in a bleeding control kit next to an automated emergency defibrillator.

Improvised tourniquets should be a very last resort because they are a poor substitute for a commercial tourniquet, but research from mass shootings has shown them to work in emergencies. Bates finds leather belts don’t work because they are not wide enough and do not get tight enough, but he has seen a nylon tie work effectively. A person injured in the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting made an effective tourniquet for his gunshot wound with an electrical cord. First Care Provider, a nonprofit run by veterans seeking to teach the public about first aid, produced a video that recommends using a carabiner and a key ring if you have to make your own tourniquet.