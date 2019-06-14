Sebastian Gorczowski via Getty Images This standard clothes-drying rack is a good solution for big spaces — but what if your apartment is too small to sacrifice the floor space it requires?

If you’re trying to be less wasteful, choosing to air-dry your laundry rather than dry it in a machine is an easy swap that has a big impact. You’ll cut your energy bill, plus your clothes will likely smell fresher and last longer since dryers are pretty harsh on most linens.

That said, being able to line-dry clothes relies on the assumption that you have the indoor or outdoor space to hang linens every week. The reality is that homes in America are getting smaller as more folks move to urban areas, and that means we need creative ways to live as sustainably as possible without compromising quality of life. What’s an apartment-dweller to do?

Whether you're short on space or just need solutions to air-dry more of your everyday items, there are plenty of practical solutions for drying clothes inside a small space. We've rounded up some of the best wall-mounted, clip-and-dry and hanging clothes-drying racks from Amazon and beyond.