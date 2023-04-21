ShoppingHome DecorEtsyrugs

How To Shop For Quality Rugs On Etsy, According To Interior Designers

Plus, some of the best rugs on Etsy that you’ll want in your home.

Charley Harper "Limp On A Limb" rug is available at the seller's Etsy store and direct website.
Classic Rug Collection Inc.
Charley Harper "Limp On A Limb" rug is available at the seller's Etsy store and direct website.

Etsy is the perfect place to start browsing forstylish home decor. You can get everything from wall art and storage items to candles and throw pillows made by talented artists and designers.

While you may not think to check out Etsy for rugs to protect and decorate your floors, the creative hub is a gold mine for quality options. But there are a couple key things to keep in mind when rug shopping on Etsy, so we asked interior designers to provide a few tips on what to look for.

Jessica Brigham, a New Haven, Connecticut-based interior designer, said that Etsy is a great place to get deals on stylish vintage and handmade rugs. She some tips for choosing the ideal floor covering.

“I recommend getting up close and real personal with those product photos. Get a good look at the pile style to see if it’s up to par with your needs, which I would imagine may include, but [are] not limited to, cushy, soft, non-shedding and hopefully colorful beyond your wildest dreams,” Brigham said.

Jess Harrell, founder of The Styled Domicile, a boutique interior design studio based in Purcellville, Virginia, told HuffPost that the materials, construction and labor behind a rug are important factors to consider before buying.

“The highest quality rugs are made from wool and these rugs are easy to clean, and highly durable,” Harrell said, adding that a hand-knotted rug is the best construction style you can get.

“A highly skilled artisan meticulously hand-ties each knot in the rug on a special loom creating beautiful patterns. If the supply chain and labor practices are unclear from the listing, direct message the shop owner and ask who makes the rugs and what conditions do they live under and if they treated and compensated like the valuable artisans that they are.”

Armed with these expert tips, we picked out seven handmade rugs on Etsy that have the key components our experts recommended. Some sellers may source rugs from the same makers, so as always it’s a good idea to comparison shop to get the best price and options for you.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Classic Rug Collection Inc.
A rug for feline lovers
The owner of Etsy shop GeesBendRugs licenses designs from the Gee’s Bend quilters and wildlife-inspired artist Charley Harper, including this Harper rug that features a cat snoozing on a tree branch (it's also available at the seller's direct website). It's hand-tufted, made of fine wool and measures 5 feet by 5 feet.
Charley Harper rug: $344 at EtsyShop GeesBendRugs on Etsy
2
Etsy/HomedecoreIN
A floral hand-tufted rug
This floral wool rug comes from HomedecoreIN's Etsy shop. New Haven, Connecticut-based interior designer Jessica Brigham told HuffPost she used it in a recent client project. It 100% hand-tufted and comes in sizes ranging from 3 feet by 5 feet to 10 feet by 14 feet.
Floral rug: $166.50+ at EtsyShop HomedecoreIN on Etsy
3
Etsy/MoroccanhandsART
A squiggly blue and white handmade wool rug
Add a splash of color to your living room with this blue and white wavy handmade rug sold by MoroccanhandsART's shop on Etsy. It's made from 100% wool and comes in sizes ranging from 3 feet by 5 feet to 14 feet by 20 feet.
Blue rug: $261+ at EtsyShop MoroccanhandsART on Etsy
4
Etsy/turkishrugkingdom
A vintage hand-knotted Turkish rug
Another Etsy shop that's great for vintage rugs of various sizes is Turkishrugkingdom — it includes this hand-knotted Turkish rug made of organic wool and cotton. It measures 5.8 feet by 9.6 feet.
Turkish rug: $150 at EtsyShop turkishrugkingdom on Etsy
5
Etsy/Beniouraincarpets
A handmade peach Moroccan wool rug
Made of 100% Moroccan wool, this peachy rug from Beniouraincarpets on Etsy, comes in sizes from 2 by 3 feet up to 14 feet by 14 feet. The shop offers vintage and handmade rugs in multiple Moroccan styles.
Moroccan rug: $145.46+ at EtsyShop Beniouraincarpets on Etsy
6
Etsy/Mamarugs
A hand-knotted orange Moroccan wool rug
Mamarugs on Etsy also offers a selection of Moroccan rug styles, including this vibrant orange rug that's hand-knotted and and comes in sizes up to 14.7 feet by 21.3 feet.
Orange rug: $74.66+ at EtsyShop Mamarugs at Etsy
7
Etsy/AfghanRugsStore
A hand-knotted ornate rug
Etsy shop AfghanRugsStore has over 2,000 hand-knotted rugs just waiting to secure a spot in your home, like this detailed area rug that measures 4 feet by 6 feet.
$549 at EtsyShop AfghanRugsStore on Etsy
