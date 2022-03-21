HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
If you have a pair of AirPods, you know how annoying and, frankly, gross it is to clean them. Seriously, when’s the last time you actually took a peek at the part that goes in your ear? It’s one of the hardest things to clean without causing damage and having to shell out more money for a replacement. And sometimes the buildup of dirt, skin cells, ear wax and dust can be so intense that it may affect how clearly you hear your favorite tunes.
But you don’t have to live like this forever. It’s why this $10 cleaning kit, which has an overall 4.5 out of 5 rating on Amazon, exists. It includes a cleaning pen with a microfiber brush and a sponge brush to clean the charging case, putty that pulls grime from the inner part of your AirPods, dry and wet wipes to remove excess dirt and a microfiber cloth to polish it off. It has all the tiny tools you need to care for your AirPods and costs way less than buying a new pair.
If you’re still unsure of whether the kit is worth the buy, let these glowing Amazon reviews sway you toward a cleaner and clearer listening experience:
“The cleaning kit is great. I was unsure what the blue stuff was for but realize it helps clean the mesh. Now that my ear pods are clean I have better sound. Must be gentle with the tool but has everything you need.” — Jennifer M.
“Cleaned my airpods with this kit, and it was embarrassing how much the sound quality improved. I no longer had to jack the volume all the way up at the gym. A great value for the money!” — mara ruth grace
“I’m surprised how well this works. Overall I’m very pleased with this product.
The rounded tiny metal tip picks out the gunk well without damaging the speaker. The blue sticky squares do fairly well getting the gunk out too, but I’m concerned about pressing it against the speaker so I use it on the outside of the pods and the case. The tiny wool brush is amazing, soft and yet strong enough to clean the speaker area. The length of the microfiber rod is plenty to get down inside the charger and cleans it very well. I use the sealed cleaning wipes to clean the cleaner itself, which is very handy. Well thought out little cleaning tool, worth the money.” — Laura G