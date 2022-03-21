“The cleaning kit is great. I was unsure what the blue stuff was for but realize it helps clean the mesh. Now that my ear pods are clean I have better sound. Must be gentle with the tool but has everything you need.” — Jennifer M.

“Cleaned my airpods with this kit, and it was embarrassing how much the sound quality improved. I no longer had to jack the volume all the way up at the gym. A great value for the money!” — mara ruth grace

“I’m surprised how well this works. Overall I’m very pleased with this product.

The rounded tiny metal tip picks out the gunk well without damaging the speaker. The blue sticky squares do fairly well getting the gunk out too, but I’m concerned about pressing it against the speaker so I use it on the outside of the pods and the case. The tiny wool brush is amazing, soft and yet strong enough to clean the speaker area. The length of the microfiber rod is plenty to get down inside the charger and cleans it very well. I use the sealed cleaning wipes to clean the cleaner itself, which is very handy. Well thought out little cleaning tool, worth the money.” — Laura G