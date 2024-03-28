Food & DrinkFood and Cookingslow cookerham recipes

How To Turn A Pre-Cooked Ham Into A Deceptively Impressive Masterpiece

Get your precooked ham to the right temperature, and find delicious glazes and cooking methods.
Whether you’ve got a precooked ham (if you’re not sure, you probably do) or one that needs a little more TLC, you’ve come to the right place. And if a holiday ham is the crowning glory of your traditional Easter dinner, it may be time to dress it up in a better outfit this year.

Most holiday hams that Americans buy at the supermarket for Easter Sunday are known as city hams, which are precooked. They’re wet-cured hams that are technically safe to eat as-is, without even heating them up. While many people may wonder how long you have to heat one of these hams, all you have to do is this:

  • Cut the ham free from the package, cover it in foil and reheat it to a good serving temperature.

  • Cooking it at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for about 15 minutes per pound should do the trick, depending on the type of ham (whole or half, bone-in or no bone ― these specifics are outlined here).

  • You just want to make sure the internal temperature has reached 145 degrees.

But you shouldn’t stop there.

Whether your precooked ham comes whole, half or spiral-cut, there are lots of delicious ways to jazz it up. The easiest ways are with a glaze or by giving it some time in the slow cooker. Below, we’ve got 11 recipes that give precooked ham new life.

1
Damn Delicious
Maple Glazed Ham
Get the recipe from Damn Delicious
2
Damn Delicious
Slow Cooker Holiday Ham
Get the Slow Cooker Holiday Ham recipe from Damn Delicious.
3
Creme de la Crumb
Rosemary Citrus Glazed Ham
Get the Rosemary Citrus Glazed Ham recipe from Creme de la Crumb.
4
Damn Delicious
Slow Cooker Maple Brown Sugar Ham
Get the Slow Cooker Maple Brown Sugar Ham recipe from Damn Delicious.
5
Simply Recipes
Cranberry Glazed Ham
Get the Cranberry Glazed Ham recipe from Simply Recipes.
6
Half Baked Harvest
Chipotle Pineapple Jerk Glazed Ham
Get the Chipotle Pineapple Jerk Glazed Ham recipe from Half Baked Harvest.
7
Oh Sweet Basil
Slow Cooker Ham
Get the Slow Cooker Ham recipe from Oh Sweet Basil.
8
A Spicy Perspective
Baked Ham With Brown Sugar Ham Glaze
Get the Baked Ham with Brown Sugar Ham Glaze recipe from A Spicy Perspective.
9
Steamy Kitchen
Cola-Pineapple Glazed Ham
Get the Cola-Pineapple Glazed Ham recipe from Steamy Kitchen.
10
Simply Recipes
Glazed Baked Ham
Get the Glazed Baked Ham recipe from Simply Recipes.
11
Oh Sweet Basil
World's Best Brown Sugar Ham
Get the World's Best Brown Sugar Ham recipe from Oh Sweet Basil.
12
Oh Sweet Basil
Crunchy Southern Glazed Ham
Get the Crunchy Southern Glazed Ham recipe from Oh Sweet Basil.
