Everything You Need To Know About Cooking A Thanksgiving Turkey

Problem: It's hard to know when the turkey is done.

Solution: It's time to get yourself a trusty instant-read thermometer and take the turkey's temperature. Just insert a meat thermometer into the area where the thigh and breast meet -- it should register 160 degrees F when it's removed from the oven, and 165 degrees F after it has rested. If you've stuffed the bird, take the temperature of the stuffing (160 to 165 degrees F also). You can also make an incision where the thigh and breast meet -- if the juices run clear, not red, then the bird is done. Whatever you do, don't rely on those plastic pop-up timers that are stuck in the bird -- all they do is let you know your bird is dry and overcooked (most of them don't pop up until the temperature reaches 180 degrees F!). One great gadget for perfect turkey-cooking is a probe-style thermometer, which you can leave in the bird, leading out a wire to a display that will signal once the bird is done.