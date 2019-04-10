Cabbage is often the overlooked vegetable at the bottom of the produce bin. It’s the unwanted side dish to corned beef on St. Patrick’s Day, the obligatory accompaniment to your BBQ bash, and it’s synonymous with diet soup and ... well, gas. It’s easy to brush it off as an unnecessary, boring vegetable, but it is much more than that.

Kelly Paige Left to right: Green cabbage, savoy cabbage, red cabbage and napa cabbage

Know The Four Types Of Cabbage

There are four main types of cabbage you should know about. Green cabbage is the most popular and widely used. Think of it as your basic white tee ― it works in any season and tastes great with anything. Its leaves are sturdy, crisp and peppery; it’s wonderful in coleslaws and salads, as well as sautéed or even grilled.

Red cabbage is the smaller cousin to green cabbage, with a magenta-like hue, and can be used interchangeably. Its leaves are sturdy, making it great for braising, roasting or pickling.

Savoy cabbage wins the award for prettiest. Its lacy leaves are tender and mild tasting, making it perfect for stuffed cabbage rolls or a replacement for tortillas on Taco Tuesday.

Napa cabbage, sometimes referred to as Chinese cabbage, is oblong in shape with frilly, light green leaves and a more subdued flavor. This type is traditionally used to make kimchi but also tastes great when thinly sliced and stir-fried.

We all know that cabbage works well in salads or coleslaw, but there are so many other ways to make it taste great. Let’s review.

Kelly Paige Green cabbage is perfect for slicing into wedges and charring on the grill.

Grill It

Slice it into thick steaks or wedges and throw them on the grill the next time you’re having a cookout. The outer leaves get charred and crispy while the inner leaves become tender. Try making this Grilled Cabbage Caesar Salad or Grilled Cabbage Steaks with Bacon.

Works best with: red or green cabbage

Roast It

A little olive oil, salt and pepper, and a hot oven transforms cabbage into a delicious, easy and low-carb side dish. Take it a step further by topping it with Parmesan cheese, walnuts and lemon with this recipe for Roasted Cabbage with Walnuts, Parmesan and Balsamic.

Works best with: savoy or green cabbage

Kelly Paige Napa cabbage is wonderful for finely shredding and fermenting into kimchi.

Ferment It

Cabbage turns into a gut-healing superhero when it sits out to ferment. Making your own sauerkraut or kimchi is the perfect way to use up that leftover cabbage sitting in your fridge and takes only 10 minutes to come together. Try this turmeric sauerkraut in a salad or as a condiment for your sandwich. Or add easy vegan kimchi to fried rice for an added zing.

Works best with: napa cabbage

Braise It

Braising is one of the most classic ways to prepare cabbage and one of the most delicious. All it takes is a little smoky bacon, sugar and vinegar to bring it to life. Give it a try with this German Braised Red Cabbage with Bacon and Dill recipe.

Works best with: red cabbage

Stuff It

When you think of cabbage rolls, no doubt you think about the traditional Eastern European version of ground beef and rice stuffed in delicate cabbage leaves and cooked in tomato sauce. But there are so many other directions to take it ― try these Asian Pork Cabbage Dumplings, Enchilada Cabbage Rolls or Lasagna Cabbage Roll-Ups.

Works best with: savoy cabbage

Fry It

When in doubt, a fried vegetable is always the way to go. Shred cabbage and turn it into fritters with these Savory Cabbage Pancakes.

Works best with: green cabbage

Kelly Paige Savoy cabbage leaves become a useful vehicle for fillings.

Wrap It

Works best with: savoy or napa cabbage