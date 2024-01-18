How To Properly Store Your Sentimental Clutter, According To Organization Experts

When my mother died nearly two years ago, I truly understood what it meant to want to hold on to sentimental items with all my might, but not at the expense of filling my home with disorganized clutter or risk becoming constantly triggered by the fact that she was no longer here.

It’s true that sentimental clutter can look different for many people: a newspaper clipping time-stamping a momentous occasion or a letter from someone important in your life. Shira Gill, an organizing expert and author of “Minimalista” and “Organized Living,” told HuffPost that sentimental clutter is typically the most difficult for people to confront and edit.

“This is due to internal conflicts and questions such as: If I let go of this item will I still retain my identity? Am I a thoughtless or bad person if I let go of this item?What if I regret letting go of this item and can never get it back?” Gill said.

Reminding us that these types of questions and clutter as a whole are actually rooted in fearful thinking, Gill suggested instead asking questions that are rooted in abundant thinking, such as, “Does this item support my current values and priorities?” or “Is this item adding value to my life right now?”

“Remember, memories don’t live in items,” Gill said. “If you’re a very visual person, you may find it useful to snap a picture of your sentimental items before you part with them.”

In addition to photographing and digitizing your items, other tips from Gill include doing things like keeping one specific token from your collection, passing it on to others in your family that will appreciate its value, and displaying the pieces that are most meaningful.

As difficult as it is to say goodbye to some things, Gill’s tactics and advice could be your answer to feeling clarity in your mind and your space. In the following list, she, along with two other organizing experts, suggest more tips and essential storage items that can help keep some of your most emotionally felt mementos in your possession and organized.

