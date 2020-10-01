HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost You can leave these Halloween-inspired wreaths, doormats and other decor out all year round.

It’s officially October — the month of treats, tricks, ghosts and ghouls. You might finally be ready to light the match on that pumpkin-scented candle you bought.

Admittedly, this Halloween is going to be a little different than the ones we’re used to, since trick-or-treating could be canceled and crowded parties won’t be safe.

Still, you might be looking to stay spooky, even if it’s from a distance. That could mean going all out on Halloween decor more than you have in years past. Maybe you’re dusting off faux cauldrons, stringing fake cobwebs from the ceiling or carving a pumpkin or two.

But for some of us, the Halloween spirit doesn’t just go away once Oct. 31 is over. Spooky season never has to end if you don’t want it to, and you can decorate your home with Halloween vibes year-round.

That’s why we went ahead and found Halloween decor all over the internet that you don’t actually have to put away after the holiday. You can feel the fall year-round with these frightful finds, including a doormat for all your boos, a serving tray that’s pretty spirited and a wall hanging that’ll catch the light.