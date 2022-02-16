Shopping

How To Detect Radon Gas Inside Your Home, According To Experts

Long-term exposure to high radon levels can cause lung cancer. These at-home testing kits and fans might be able to prevent it.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

Just the thought of an odorless, tasteless and noiseless gas seeping into your home, silently causing harm to you and your loved ones, is a scary thing. The reality is that radon is responsible for an estimated 21,000 lung cancer deaths annually in the United States.

Indoor radon contamination poses such a significant risk to lung health that it’s actually the second leading cause of lung cancer, said Kevin M. Stewart, director of environmental health, advocacy and public policy with the American Lung Association.

Stewart explained that radon is a radioactive gas that comes from the ground when naturally occurring uranium in rocks and soil breaks down and produces radioactive atoms into the atmosphere.

“Radioactive atoms that are deposited in the lungs [undergo] further decay, creating radiation that harms the tissue lining the lung airways,” he said.

The fact that there are no immediate symptoms to radon exposure until lung cancer has already developed makes it an even more insidious substance that Stewart said can potentially pose a threat to anyone with a set of lungs. However, life-long cigarette smokers are at an even greater risk.

“The only way to know what amounts of radon [you] are exposed to is to test the air where [you] live. Everyone should test for radon, and fix problems when high levels of radon are confirmed,” Stewart said.

Fortunately, radon testing and mitigation is relatively inexpensive and simple to do.

Short- and long-term measurement: Bruce Snead, the radon programs administrator at Kansas State University, said that with kits or digital measuring devices, you can take radon readings from inside your home both for long- and short-term testing.

“Single-use, short-term test kits [provide readings] for two to seven days, and long-term test kits for three months to one year. There are also consumer digital radon monitors which can typically provide one-week averages,” Snead said.

Either form can be useful if you are trying to see how effective your mitigation measures have been.

How to test for radon: Its typically best to take readings from all over the home, especially at the lowest levels such as basements.

“Once initial testing has been performed in the lowest lived-in level of the home or other building under the proper conditions, the test kit is then sent to a laboratory for analysis. Results will then be returned and give the recipient an idea of what levels of radon are present,” Stewart said.

For real estate transactions, it’s best to have an independent third-party testing professional do the testing.

What to do if your home contains radon: For most general cases of elevated radon levels, Stewart recommends mitigating the problem with the help of professionally certified and/or licensed radon mitigation contractors. Mitigation is a simple fix process that prevents radon from coming into the building and is a routine home repair.

Snead added that installing a “fan-powered system that draws out radon from beneath the home and [redirects] it to above the home is the standard and most successful approach to reducing radon.”

To breathe easier and start radon testing in your own home, see the list below for EPA-approved radon detection kits, at-home digital meters and mitigation fans. To access more radon resources in your immediate area, such as state health departments and radon professionals, our experts recommend reaching out to the Environmental Protection Agency and the Lung Association.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Amazon
A radon mitigation fan that can draw out leakage from beneath homes
This ultra quiet and energy-efficient mitigation fan can be a good way to address and remove radon leaking into your home. It features a unique motor and pump-sucking design for a durable and long-lasting life. According to the Radon Away guide, it can be compatible with spaces 1,600 square feet and below and is easy to install. You should speak to radon professionals in your area to seal any spaces in your home that might be allowing radon to get in and still regularly measure radon levels with detection systems or kits.
Get it from Amazon for $135.18.
Amazon
A long- and short-term monitoring digital detector
This battery-powered digital monitoring system by Airthings doesn't require a plug to operate, so it can efficiently read radon levels from room to room. It can quickly generate an accurate report when needed and provide short-term concentrations within 24 hours plus long-term averages to account for fluctuations in readings. Airthings utilized CERN physicists to develop the particle detection technology in this system, which is normally reserved for commercial-type detectors.
Get it from Amazon for $126.16.
Amazon
A short-term activated charcoal detector
For short-term readings or to use as a comparative method for digital in-home detection systems, activated charcoal test kits, like this EPA-approved choice, can be a great and economical option. This screening system takes readings over the corse of 48 to 96 hours, then is shipped away to a NRPP-certified lab for analysis without any additional costs. The instructions are easy to follow and the kit uses activated charcoal to absorb and measure any surrounding radon with results received in about three to five business days. To get readings for each room, you may need multiple kits to place in various locations.
Get it from Amazon for $29.95.
Amazon
A long-term radon test kit that provides lab readings
This EPA-approved long-term test kit uses alpha track technology to provide average radon readings over an extended period of time. One test can be sufficient for entire home readings and there is a $20 lab fee to process the results.
Get it from Amazon for $9.93+ a lab fee.
Amazon
A continuous, entire-home monitoring system that also measures air quality
This smart home system by Airthings is capable of syncing up to compatible fans, central heating and cooling systems, air purifiers and more to provide in-time readings straight to your phone alongside continuous radon readings. The three-piece set provides multi-room air quality coverage so you don't have place different detectors in each room to get accurate long and short term coverage. In addition to radon detection, the sensors provide readings for humidity levels, temperature and mold risks.
Get it from Amazon for $299.99.
Amazon
A portable long- and short-term detector
The Elifecity home radon detector provides short- and long-term radon readings, which can be important in order to catch fluctuating levels in the home. The portable battery-powered meter is low-cost to run and can be easily transferred from room to room for all-over home readings that can be registered in as quick as one day, without having to send out for results from a lab.
Get it from Amazon for $89.99.
shoppingPollutionlung cancerindoor air qualityhome appliances

