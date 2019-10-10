HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

HuffPost Alien Halloween costumes will be out of this world this year.

Don’t be surprised to see some extraterrestrial activity happening this Halloween. After the 50th anniversary of the moon landing and the much talked-about plans to storm Area 51, it’s safe to say folks are all about outer space right now.

In fact, experts at Etsy have seen spikes in searches for “alien costumes” go up by nearly 40%, and the experts at Pinterest have seen a nearly 700% surge in alien-related costume searches.

If you want a costume that’s out of this world but not out of your budget, you’re in luck. Alien costumes are incredibly easy to DIY, and you only need a few key pieces to pull the look together. Metallics are a must-have, whether you want to do a cute silver skater dress or a golden metallic vest. When it comes to accessories, antennae are a good choice but you can also swap them out for cute glitter hair buns.

So you can save some time and money, we’ve rounded up essentials you’d need to pull together a DIY alien costume for under $30 on Amazon.

Take a look below:

