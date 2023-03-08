ShoppingMakeupskincarecleanser

Why You Should Be Double Cleansing, According To Dermatologists

Plus, some of the best cleansing balms, micellar waters and makeup removers to do it.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=64052eeae4b0586db70e5b0b&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Ffarmacy-clearly-clean-cleansing-balm-P477157" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Farmacy&#x27;s Green Clean cleansing balm" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64052eeae4b0586db70e5b0b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=64052eeae4b0586db70e5b0b&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Ffarmacy-clearly-clean-cleansing-balm-P477157" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Farmacy's Green Clean cleansing balm</a>, a popular <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bioderma-Sensibio-Make-Up-Remover-8-33/dp/B0036SFTK4?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64052eeae4b0586db70e5b0b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="micellar cleansing water" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64052eeae4b0586db70e5b0b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Bioderma-Sensibio-Make-Up-Remover-8-33/dp/B0036SFTK4?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64052eeae4b0586db70e5b0b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">micellar cleansing water</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/CeraVe-Cleansing-Plant-based-Non-Comedogenic-Non-Greasy/dp/B0B1PP1XCM?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64052eeae4b0586db70e5b0b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="CeraVe&#x27;s ceramide-rich cleansing balm" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64052eeae4b0586db70e5b0b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/CeraVe-Cleansing-Plant-based-Non-Comedogenic-Non-Greasy/dp/B0B1PP1XCM?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64052eeae4b0586db70e5b0b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">CeraVe's ceramide-rich cleansing balm</a>.
Amazon, Sephora
Farmacy's Green Clean cleansing balm, a popular micellar cleansing water and CeraVe's ceramide-rich cleansing balm.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change. The experts we consulted for this story do not endorse the products ahead unless otherwise noted.

Your nightly face-washing routine might not be getting your skin as clean as you think it is, especially if you’re a makeup- and sunscreen-wearer. You could actually be going to bed with pollutants, dirt and bacteria trapped beneath your skin’s surface and under the layer of skin care products that you just applied.

One increasingly popular solution that comes with a dermatologist’s stamp of approval? The double cleanse method.

“Double cleansing can be helpful to eliminate buildup, excess oil and makeup when a traditional cleanser is not sufficient. For heavy makeup-wearers [in particular], it can be helpful to ensure that makeup is completely removed,” said Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology in New York City.

If you’ve ever run a toner-soaked cotton pad across your face post-cleanse and noticed it came away tinted with makeup, you know how hard it can be to remove everything at the end of the day.

According to San Diego-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, “When you don’t do a thorough job of cleansing makeup and sunscreen, it can cause buildup in our pores and stretch them out over time. Clean skin also allows other products to penetrate better.”

As self-explanatory as double cleansing might sound, Shirazi said it’s actually more involved than simply washing your face twice.

“It’s switching up what you’re washing with, meaning two different types of cleansers that serve different purposes,” she said.

Shirazi said that a first cleanse should involve an oil-based balm or micellar water applied directly to dry skin, which will be most effective in breaking down oil, makeup and sunscreen.

To explain why this works, she used the phrase “like dissolves like,” a general rule of thumb indicating what compounds will dissolve in other compounds. “Makeup and creams are lipophilic, meaning they dissolve in oils,” Shirazi said.

The second cleanse, which is meant to eliminate any non-visible residue and remaining pollutants, should preferably involve a cleanser “that has active [ingredients] that benefit your skin, including anti-aging actives and/or acne fighting ingredients,” according to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Loretta Ciraldo.

There are also some double cleansing guidelines you should follow.

“While it is okay to double cleanse every day, if your skin feels dry or stripped, it is best to hold off,” Garshick said, adding that double cleansing should only be a nighttime step, and the first cleansing product you use should be chosen based on your skin type.

“Those with oily skin may prefer a lightweight formulation as part of the first step, while those with dry or sensitive skin may prefer a cream-based hydrating option,” she said.

To see the first-step cleansers recommended by these dermatologists, plus specific suggestions for your unique skin type, keep reading below.

1
Amazon
A moisturizing cleansing balm
Dr. Loretta Pratt is a board-certified dermatologist with Advanced Dermatology PC in New York. She said that the Albolene moisturizing cleanser has often been a favorite among her patients that have more mature or dry skin. This classic fragrance-free hydrating balm contains ingredients like ceresin and beta-carotene which can help to condition the skin.
$9.74 at Amazon$9.74 at Walmart
2
Amazon
A cult-favorite micellar cleansing water
"For acne prone or oily skin types, a first cleanser would be micellar water-based," Pratt said, adding that using a cloth to cleanse can be beneficial for this skin type as it can offer more exfoliation than washing with fingers alone.

Both Shirazi and Garshick recommended Bioderma Sensibio cleansing water, which is a French pharmacy staple and a favorite among skin care enthusiasts. "Its gentle formula uses mild surfactants and glycerin [which is] safe enough to use around the eyes to remove makeup and dirt without over-stripping the skin," Shirazi said.
$5.99+ at Amazon$7.39+ at Target$16.39 at Walmart
3
Sephora
A silky smooth melt-away balm
With a texture Shirazi described as sorbet-like, which becomes silky once worked into the skin, Farmacy's Clearly Clean melt-away balm is a popular favorite that contains a blend of nourishing oils, extracts and gently exfoliating enzymes to clean skin without leaving it stripped or tight. This formulation was made with sensitive or reactive skin in mind.
$36 at Sephora$36 at Farmacy Beauty
4
Amazon
A balm-to-milk cleanser
"This transformative cleansing option goes from a balm to an oil and rinses off as a milk, helping to eliminate makeup, dirt and sunscreen without leaving the skin feeling dry or irritated. It also contains evening primrose oil, jojoba seed oil and pear fruit and together helps to balance and nourish the skin," Garshick said of this paraben-free cleansing balm meant to be suitable for all skin types. A blend of antioxidants inside this formula helps aid in protecting skin from damaging free radicals and provides skin-conditioning properties.
$16.99 at Amazon$34 at Nordstrom$34 at Dermstore
5
Dermstore
A nourishing cleansing oil with vitamin E
Garshick said that this daily cleansing oil by PCA Skin is a great option for all skin types, including those with oily-prone skin, and can be very effective in breaking down oil, dirt, and heavy makeup. "It contains grapeseed oil, sweet almond oil, and vitamin E and nourishes the skin and won’t leave it feeling dry," she said.
$44 at Dermstore$44 at Nordstrom
6
Amazon
A sensitive skin-friendly micellar water
Those with very dry and sensitive skin might benefit from the Simple brand's micellar cleansing water, which according to Garshick can be incorporated into a double cleanse routine or used on its own. It features the same debris- and impurity-attracting powers that you can expect from micellar waters, while also delivering vitamins B3 and C to the skin. It leaves skin feeling hydrated, not stripped or irritated.
$7.20 at Amazon$7.49 at Target
7
Amazon
A pro-collagen cleansing balm
This luxurious cleansing treatment was suggested by Garshick, who said the unctuous formula leaves skin feeling moisturized and soft. Packed with a blend of oils and waxes, this cleanser nourishes like a balm, removes impurities like an oil and hydrates like a cleansing milk.
$66 at Amazon$66 at Nordstrom$68 at Ulta
8
Ulta
A marula oil butter cleanser and exfoliator
Garshick also recommended this innovative cleanser by Drunk Elephant that comes with a purifying bamboo and charcoal powder booster to gently exfoliate any built-up of dead and dry skin.

"Not only does it help to remove makeup, but this butter cleanser is rich in antioxidants and nourishing oils including marula seed, kalahari melon seed [and] mongongo, helping to deliver extra moisture to the skin, so won’t leave the skin feeling dry," she said.
$36 at Sephora$36 at Ulta
9
Amazon
An ultra-light cleansing oil
Shirazi recommended Neutrogena's ultra light cleansing oil for anyone that is not a fan of greasy-textured oils and doesn't want to spend a fortune on their pre-cleanser. It promises a residue-free performance that won't clog pores, yet is effective enough to tackle even waterproof makeup.
$8.87 at Amazon$11.29 at Target$8.87 at Walmart
10
Amazon
A ceramide-rich cleansing balm
Ciraldo recommended this jojoba-oil based balm by CeraVe because, like all of the brand's dermatologist-loved products, it contains ceramides, an essential ingredient to helping maintain a healthy skin barrier.
$9.97 at Amazon$13.99 at Ulta$12.99 at Target
11
Target
A no-rinse hyaluronic acid cleansing balm
"This waterless cleansing balm, which doesn’t need to be rinsed off, melts into a gentle cleanser to effectively eliminate makeup and buildup while also nourishing the skin," Garshick said, adding that the rich balmy texture contains hyaluronic acid to help boost moisture and can be simply wiped off with a cloth before the second cleanse. It also features bio-designed collagen, which can improve skin's hydration.
$15.89 at Target
12
U Beauty
A single-step oil balm
Editor's Pick: We know not everyone has the time or the desire to cleanse their face twice, even in instances when it might be best. This skin-conditioning wash by U Beauty features an innovative formula that claims to combine the double cleanse method into a single step. The oil balm breaks down oil, sunscreen and makeup, then emulsifies down into a cleansing milk that supports the skin’s acid mantle for a healthy microbiome. The result is skin that feels conditioned and clean, without feeling tight.
$78 at U Beauty$78 at Dermstore$78 at Violet Grey
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A peptide-containing retinol product

The Best Skin Care Products For Anyone Going Through Menopause

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

What Your Massage Therapist Knows About You After 1 Session

Parenting

9 Rude Comments Stay-At-Home Dads Get All The Time

Wellness

5 Long COVID Myths We Need To Stop Believing

Work/Life

6 Hidden Ways Anxiety Could Be Holding You Back At Work

Food & Drink

‘I Am Disabled, Black And Female, But I Am Not Here To Check The Boxes’

Wellness

Actually, It’s None Of Your Business Why Someone Has Gained Weight

Home & Living

This 2014 Dramedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This Scathing Comedy Special Is The Top Show On Netflix

Shopping

This Highly-Rated Outdoor Survival Tool Is Only $10 On Amazon

Parenting

These Parents Didn't Give Birth, But They Are Breastfeeding Their Babies

Wellness

Think You Have Long COVID? Here's What Type Of Doctor You Should See.

Shopping

Meet The Black-Owned Jewelry Brand That Was Born From A Love Of Travel

Parenting

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names 50 Years Ago

Shopping

Psst: Target Is Offering A Members-Only Sale On Some Springy Goods

Shopping

This TikTok-Famous Travel Bag Has A Way More Affordable Doppelgänger

Shopping

Expert-Recommended Fitness Products For Anyone Who Claims They’re Too Busy To Exercise

Shopping

If You're Bidet-Curious, These Toilet Attachments Are Pooper-Approved

Home & Living

Do Rude Friends Send You Texts At All Hours? Use This Feature To Shut Them Up.

Shopping

42 Home Products For Anyone Who Identifies As A Cozy Person

Style & Beauty

Celebrities Don't Just Show Up Looking Like This. Here's Who Makes The Magic Happen

Shopping

46 Practical Things You Don't Realize You Need Until You Buy A House

Shopping

24 Shoes That Really Were Made For Walking

Shopping

Under-$50 Dresses From Walmart That You’ll Look Forward To Wearing

Parenting

People Are Quick To Comfort Those Who Experience Miscarriage. What About Their Partners?

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

The 5 Biggest Myths About Pregnancy And Exercise, According To Experts

Shopping

We Have TikTok To Thank For This $35 Space-Saving Kitchen Tool

Travel

16 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Vermont

Food & Drink

Pro Bakers Share The Store-Bought Brownie Mixes They Swear By

Shopping

11 Real Person-Approved White T-Shirts For Every Body Type

Shopping

If Your Mornings Are Insanely Busy, Try One Of These 19 Time-Saving Goods

Parenting

What We Can Learn From Brian Austin Green And Vanessa Marcil's Co-Parenting Drama

Travel

Flying Soon? Here's How To Get Free Upgrades And Other Perks.

Relationships

There’s A Reason People Love Breakup Songs Even When They’re In Happy Relationships

Shopping

16 Things That Will Help You Get Through Airport Security Faster

Wellness

4 Signs You’re Experiencing Secondhand Stress (And What To Do About It)

Style & Beauty

The TikTok Trend That Dentists Are Begging People To Stop Doing At Home

Food & Drink

8 Healthy-ish Ice Cream Brands That Doctors And Nutritionists Swear By

Relationships

Is ‘Anchoring Bias’ Affecting Your Relationships? Here’s What To Look Out For.

Relationships

This Woman Put Her Boyfriend On A Performance Improvement Plan