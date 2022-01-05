One of my New Year’s resolutions is to drink more water. Five days into 2022, however, I have realized that a busy schedule and a habit of forgetfulness is making this whole increased-water-intake thing a little more difficult than I had imagined.

But I’m going to try to stick with my goal — after all, it seems like a good way feel healthier, reduce dehydration-related headaches and maybe even get some glowing skin in the process.

Linda Anegawa, a double-board-certified physician in internal and obesity medicine, as well as medical director at PlushCare, told HuffPost that drinking the right amount of water is indeed necessary to maintain a certain level of health.

There are two major stores of water within our bodies, Anegawa explained: extracellular, which is stored outside cells, and intracellular, which is stored within them.

“Our bodies are very protective of the extracellular supply,” she said. “This is because we need a certain amount of fluid to pump blood through our bodies. Without this fluid, our vital organs simply don’t work and a severe drop in blood pressure, shock or even organ failure can result.” And maintaining the right amount of intracellular fluid is important for “preserving the proper functioning of all cells and tissues.”

Anegawa also said that drinking enough water can improve our energy levels and immune systems, plus help avoid issues like bladder infections and kidney stones.

But how much water is “enough”? The standard guidance of eights cups per day is a reasonable rule of thumb for most people, Anegawa said.

This is true even in winter months, when people may not realize they’re susceptible to dehydration.

“Drier, less humid air in the winter months can lead to increased evaporation of water, thus causing dehydration,” Anegawa said.

It can be tough to keep track of how much water you’re consuming daily. But we used Anegawa’s tips and tricks to round up some tools that might be able to keep your hydration on track and hopefully make you feel better in the process. Bottoms up!

