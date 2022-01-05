One of my New Year’s resolutions is to drink more water. Five days into 2022, however, I have realized that a busy schedule and a habit of forgetfulness is making this whole increased-water-intake thing a little more difficult than I had imagined.
But I’m going to try to stick with my goal — after all, it seems like a good way feel healthier, reduce dehydration-related headaches and maybe even get some glowing skin in the process.
Linda Anegawa, a double-board-certified physician in internal and obesity medicine, as well as medical director at PlushCare, told HuffPost that drinking the right amount of water is indeed necessary to maintain a certain level of health.
There are two major stores of water within our bodies, Anegawa explained: extracellular, which is stored outside cells, and intracellular, which is stored within them.
“Our bodies are very protective of the extracellular supply,” she said. “This is because we need a certain amount of fluid to pump blood through our bodies. Without this fluid, our vital organs simply don’t work and a severe drop in blood pressure, shock or even organ failure can result.” And maintaining the right amount of intracellular fluid is important for “preserving the proper functioning of all cells and tissues.”
Anegawa also said that drinking enough water can improve our energy levels and immune systems, plus help avoid issues like bladder infections and kidney stones.
But how much water is “enough”? The standard guidance of eights cups per day is a reasonable rule of thumb for most people, Anegawa said.
This is true even in winter months, when people may not realize they’re susceptible to dehydration.
“Drier, less humid air in the winter months can lead to increased evaporation of water, thus causing dehydration,” Anegawa said.
It can be tough to keep track of how much water you’re consuming daily. But we used Anegawa’s tips and tricks to round up some tools that might be able to keep your hydration on track and hopefully make you feel better in the process. Bottoms up!
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A smart water bottle that reminds you to drink
This 21-ounce vacuum-insulated water bottle is made from odor-resistant and shatter-proof stainless steel. The HidrateSpark Pro's most impressive feature, though, is its Bluetooth capability, which allows you to track your water intake, set daily goals or even challenge friends through an app. The LED sensor at the bottom also starts to glow when it's time to take a drink, and it contains a location tracker so you never lose your bottle. Get it from HidrateSpark for $69.99.
A variety pack of natural water-enhancing drops
Face it: Water can be a little boring. These natural calorie- and sugar-free drops by MiO can help add some flavor to your daily water intake. There's a variety of flavors offered like black cherry, lemonade and strawberry-watermelon, and each one is concentrated, which means you can easily customize the strength of flavor for your water. Get it from Amazon for $12.75.
A bottle that keeps your water ice-cold all day
This 36-ounce kitchen-grade stainless steel rambler from Yeti has the ability to keep drinks icy cold and fresh-tasting for up to three days, even in hot weather. The leak-proof chug cap spout allows for controlled gulps on the go and the no-sweat design means pesky condensation on the outside of your water bottle is a thing of the past. The Yeti is also completely dishwasher-safe, making cleanup a breeze. Get it from Yeti for $49.99.
A bottle that lets you infuse your water with your favorite fruit
Anegawa said flavoring your water with mint, slices of cumber or citrus fruits might make it more appealing, while also adding some potential nutrients like vitamin C to your water. The Infusion Pro 32-ounce BPA-free water bottle features an infusion cage that sits inside the bottle to hold your favorite add-ins while preventing pulp or seeds from floating around in your water. There's also a nonslip neoprene sleeve and a sport loop for easy transport. Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
A cleverly designed water bottle that fits anywhere
It can be challenging to maintain your water intake throughout the day, especially if you're on the go. This ultra-thin, BPA-free 25-ounce water bottle by Memobottle resembles a notebook and is designed to easily slide into book bags, purses or briefcases for convenient transport. It's also dishwasher-, freezer- and hot water-safe. Get it from Amazon for $36.
A way to switch up your water intake
If you prefer some bubbles in your water, the SodaStream will allow you to make fresh soda water at home at the touch of a button. This bubbly pack contains two carbonation canisters and two glass carafes that can be taken with you on the go. You also have the option of flavoring your soda water with sugar- and calorie-free drops by Bubly. Get it from Amazon for $189.99.
A bottle that helps you schedule your water intake
Easily set water consumption goals throughout the day with this handy 74-ounce water bottle by Arcana that parcels out your water intake every couple of hours. This BPA-free frosted glass bottle has a sleek leak-proof screw-top lid and a durable handle for carrying and drinking. Get it from Amazon for $25.99.
A gallon-sized bottle that motivates you to drink more water
Sometimes you just need some words of encouragement to help you reach your goal, and this gallon-sized BPA-free water jug by Fidus can be your personal water-drinking cheerleader. Bedecked with phrases like "keep chugging" and "don't give up," this leak-proof water bottle features snap closure lid and a removable soft straw to provide multiple ways to drink. Plus, the large capacity means you can spend less time filling up your bottle throughout the day and more time drinking. Get it from Amazon for $18.69.