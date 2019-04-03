A smart device that will remind you to stay accountable.

Amazon

For nutritionist, staying on track is all about finding someone to keep you going. “Having a friend, family member or even an online community to hold you accountable to your goals and cheer you on will help you stay motivated to keep consistent with your healthy eating,” she said. You can setto text your fitness buddy and update them on how your week is going. It’s a win-win for you and your partner. Get it on