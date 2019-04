A Fitbit tracker that won’t overwhelm you.

Amazon

Dietitian Kaleigh McMordie ’s philosophy is to “eat what makes you feel good.” With this in mind, she wants people to let go of what eating healthy really means. “It's much easier to maintain a fairly balanced diet that includes a variety of food groups (including treats!) and getting even a small amount of movement most of the time,” she said.will track your daily steps, but it won't make you obsess over the number of calories burned. It’s a good tool to see how you’re moving without being overwhelmed. Get it on