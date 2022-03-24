How To Get The ‘Antiracist Baby’ Book That Ted Cruz Hates, Plus More Like It

If you’ve been following the historic confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson , then you saw Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Tuesday bring up the topic of children’s books about anti-racism taught or available in the library at Georgetown Day School in Washington, D.C., where Jackson serves on the board.

One of the books he called out, presenting an enlarged photo of its cover, was “Antiracist Baby” by Ibram X. Kendi, a professor and director of Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research. The colorful board book, beautifully illustrated by Ashley Lukashevsky, is aimed at empowering parents and their kids to uproot racism and encourages difficult, yet necessary, conversations on anti-racism. It lays out nine easy, kid-friendly steps to take that help intentionally create a more equitable world for everyone, including “opening your eyes to all skin colors” and “using your words to talk about race.”