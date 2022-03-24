Shopping

How To Get The ‘Antiracist Baby’ Book That Ted Cruz Hates, Plus More Like It

Ted Cruz inadvertently boosted sales for "Antiracist Baby" after slamming it during Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing. Here's where to buy it and other great children's books on racism and activism.

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/AntiRacist-Baby-Ibram-X-Kendi/dp/0593110412?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=623c836fe4b019fd8138a45a,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Antiracist Baby" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="623c836fe4b019fd8138a45a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/AntiRacist-Baby-Ibram-X-Kendi/dp/0593110412?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=623c836fe4b019fd8138a45a,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Antiracist Baby</a> is written by Ibram X. Kendi and illustrated by Ashley Lukashevsky.
If you’ve been following the historic confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, then you saw Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Tuesday bring up the topic of children’s books about anti-racism taught or available in the library at Georgetown Day School in Washington, D.C., where Jackson serves on the board.

One of the books he called out, presenting an enlarged photo of its cover, was “Antiracist Baby” by Ibram X. Kendi, a professor and director of Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research. The colorful board book, beautifully illustrated by Ashley Lukashevsky, is aimed at empowering parents and their kids to uproot racism and encourages difficult, yet necessary, conversations on anti-racism. It lays out nine easy, kid-friendly steps to take that help intentionally create a more equitable world for everyone, including “opening your eyes to all skin colors” and “using your words to talk about race.”

Get the book for $6.99 on Amazon.

And if you’re really committed to creating change, here are 10 more books you can buy to help talk to your children about racism and activism:

1
"A Is For Activist"
J is for justice! X is for Malcolm X! This super-simple ABC board book is a perfect first step for families who want to start talking to their kids about activism and civil rights from a really early age.
Get it at Bookshop for $10.99.
2
"Let The Children March"
This beautiful book (a Coretta Scott King Honor Award winner for illustration) tells the story of the 1960s Birmingham Children’s Crusade, when kids marched to protest Jim Crow laws.
Get it at Bookshop for $16.55.
3
"Separate Is Never Equal"
This inspiring book tells the story of Sylvia Mendez, a child with Mexican and Puerto Rican roots, who helped bring about school segregation in California a decade before it was deemed unconstitutional at the national level.
Get it at Bookshop fo $18.39.
4
"Sulwe"
Academy-Award winning actor Lupita Nyong’o wrote this book about Sulwe, a girl with skin the color of midnight. It helps children grapple with colorism and question what society teaches them about beauty and value.
Get it at Bookshop for $16.55.
5
“Malala’s Magic Pencil”
Malala Yousafzai’s first picture book tells the activist’s own story, inspiring young readers to push for change without waiting for permission.
Get it at Bookshop for $16.55.
6
"Kid Activists”
From Martin Luther King, Jr. to Dolores Huerta, this book tells the stories of some of history’s great activists during their childhoods and helps teach kids that anyone can help stand up for justice.
Get it at Bookshop for $12.87.
7
“Last Stop On Market Street”
There’s a reason why this beautiful slice-of-life story has won so many accolades: Using a simple bus ride to drive the plot, it encourages kids (and parents) to both celebrate and talk openly about the diversity they see in the world around them.
Get it at Bookshop for $17.47.
8
“Each Kindness”
This lovely book teaches children to value kindness and empathy.
Get it at Bookshop for $16.55.
9
"The Hate U Give"
This heartbreaking bestseller for teenagers tells the story of a 16-year-old girl whose unarmed best friend is shot and killed by a white police officer. It’s unflinching and necessary.
Get it at Bookshop for $17.47.
10
“Not My Idea: A Book About Whiteness”
This book helps white families teach their children about racism, privilege and white supremacy so that kids understand what it means to be actively anti-racist.
Get it at Bookshop for $17.43.
