HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Disney Want to know more about Disney+ shows and how to watch them? What about the best Disney+ bundles and how to get them? Keep reading.

May your couch be comfy and your Wi-Fi stay strong, because one of the most highly anticipated streaming services is finally here.

Disney+ is the Walt Disney Company’s entry in the streaming wars. The just-launched streaming service includes classic and original content from Disney-owned brands Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic — although there is much more beyond those big hitters.

Subscribers to Disney+, which launched Tuesday in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands, will have access to an ad-free experience for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year. The service is set to expand to Australia and New Zealand on Nov. 19, and to the U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Spain on March 31. It’s expected to be in most major worldwide markets within the next two years.

Want to know more about Disney+ shows, how to watch the streaming service and the best bundles? Keep reading.

Disney+ Shows To Watch:

Disney+ will include a huge spread of original films, documentaries and TV shows, as well as access to Disney’s archive of classics. It will also be the exclusive place to watch films released by Walt Disney Studios in 2019 and beyond, including “Captain Marvel,” “Frozen 2” and “Star Wars: The Mandalorian.”

Disney If you feel a tinge of regret for tossing out all of those VHS tapes of classic Disney movies, don’t despair.

Marvel Universe fans will be able to watch all of the latest shows and movies, from “Luke Cage” to “Avengers Endgame,” and they’ll also find dozens of animated classics like “Marvel Comics X-Men,” “Spiderman” and “The Incredible Hulk.” There will also be a slew of exclusive live-action series starring the Falcon, Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel.

There’s also a lineup of new programming for kids with titles like “Diary of a Female President,” “Dolphin Reef” and “Monsters At Work” — a spin-off of “Monsters, Inc.”

If you were a ’90s kid, you’ll be happy to see old favorites like “Recess,” “That’s So Raven” and “Kim Possible” available to watch on Disney+, along with every Disney Channel Original Movie you can remember (like “Smart House” and “High School Musical”). Hilary Duff will be starring in a modern-day Lizzie McGuire reboot on Disney+ as well.

And if you feel a tinge of regret for tossing out all of those VHS tapes of classic Disney movies, don’t despair. Disney+ has all of them, from “Cinderella” to “Moana.”

If you’re still on the fence, Disney+ will also be home to a hefty collection of holiday content, from spooky season favorites like “Halloweentown” and “Hocus Pocus” to Christmas classics like “The Santa Clause” series and “Home Alone.” It will also be releasing a new Christmas comedy called “Noelle” starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader, just in time for the holidays.

How To Get Disney+:

You can sign up for a seven-day free trial of Disney+ and then pay $6.99 a month. You can also save $13 when you pay $69.99 in advance for the whole year. Not only does this give you full access to ad-free Disney+ content, you also get unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices, the ability to stream four different shows on four different devices at once and create up to seven user profiles.

Disney You can sign up for a Disney+ bundle that includes Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for just $12.99 a month.

Looking to cut the cord completely? You can sign up for a bundle that includes Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for just $12.99 a month — a savings of about $5 a month, since ESPN+ charges $4.99 for access to live, original and premium sports content and Hulu starts at $5.99 for live, syndicated and original content.

Where To Watch Disney+:

Anyone with a Disney+ membership will be able to watch the full suite of Disney shows in several different ways: online via a web browser, but also from a wide range of mobile and connected devices including gaming consoles, streaming media players and smart TVs. Most notably, Disney+ will be available on Playstation 4, XBox One, Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV — in addition to smartphone and smart TV devices like iOS, Android, Samsung, LG and Sony.

The Takeaway: