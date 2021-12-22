Eyebrows have seen their fair share of trends throughout the years, from the pencil-thin and ultra-high brows of the ’90’s and 2000s to the ultra-carved “brows on fleek” trend of the 2010’s and now, in their most lawless form, the bushy brow.

Benefit’s global brow expert, Jared Bailey, describes this perfectly imperfect brow as “lived in layers. These brows don’t have crisp defined edges, they are fluffy and full of contrasting colors that embrace a more a natural, lush-looking brow.”

Bailey has had a front row seat to the many eyebrow evolutions over the years. He suggested that bushy brows, á la Brooke Shields in the 80s, actually became popular as a kind of opposition to the overly-done days of “baddie-Instagram” yore.

“I think this trend is relevant given the times we’re living in. After the last year or two in lockdown, most of us have said goodbye to a full face of makeup and the carved out ‘Instagram brow,’” he said. “We’re wearing less makeup and reaching for products that are quick and easy to use, look natural and help our features pop.”

Images Press via Getty Images Brooke Shields circa 1982 in New York City.

Brett Freedman, a Los Angeles-based celebrity makeup artist with a knack for eyebrows, described the key elements to achieving what he called “non- cookie cutter brows.”

“Brow hairs are brushed up and out so brow gel is a must ― the furrier the better. In the past, a properly tailored brow would be defined and the brow hairs were pomaded into place and directed toward the temple in line with the top of the brow. Now we want those ‘spikes’ to break the top brow line,” Freedman said.

Bailey recommends product layering as a way to create dimension and realistic volume.

“Layering multiple shades and formulas together is key. Similar to your complexion, when you use one color alone, the result is flat and one dimensional. The same is true for brows: One color will will result in a lifeless look. Always opt for multiple shades, but with the same undertone,” Bailey said.

Freedman added that no matter which way you choose to style your brows, they “are the one feature we can change ourselves (without surgery) that can alter our appearance.”

“Over the past few years, brows have become the new playground of self expression. [They] bring balance and proportion to your face and eyes and are fundamental no matter which type of brow look you are leaning into,” Bailey said.

Now, if you don’t have naturally lush brows, don’t fret, because there are some tricks and products that can help create the illusion of volume. Put down the tweezers and keep reading to see what products these makeup artists and brow pros use to get beautifully trendy unkempt brows.