We’ve all spent a lot of time alone or wearing a mask the past two years, so you may have skipped a flossing session or two. Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced their intention to ease mask guidance across the country, it may be crunch time to make sure your smile is returned to its pre-COVID state of glory.

“Hopefully people have been using this extra time at home to care for their teeth!” said Amanda Lewis, a Dallas-based cosmetic dentist. “But, if they haven’t, the key to getting back into a routine is to make sure you establish one.”

According to Lewis, the stakes are pretty high when it comes to maintaining your oral health, largely because the mouth is a gateway for the rest of the body.

“The inflammatory cells that are active when a person has a periodontal condition or inflammation in their gum tissues can affect other areas of the body. It can make blood pressure harder to control and it can even affect a male’s prostate levels, so it’s important to keep that oral inflammation down,” Lewis said.

Lewis said that a good and an effective routine involves brushing twice a day, flossing and utilizing a mouthwash or rinse of some kind.

Dr. Matthew Messina, clinical director at the Ohio State Upper Arlington University and a spokesperson for the American Dental Association, told HuffPost that when looking for the best oral hygiene products, you should always choose items that bear the ADA seal of acceptance, which can be especially helpful when trying to sort through the overwhelming number of products on the market.

“When a product has this seal of acceptance, you can know that it is something that has been independently tested to be safe and effective when used as directed,” Messina said.

If you want to revive your oral hygiene routine at home, this list of ADA-approved products suggested by the experts is a good place to start. You can also see for yourself whether an item has been accepted by the ADA using the product search resource on their website.