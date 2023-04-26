33 Products That’ll Help Get You Through TSA Faster

Popular items from this list include:
• A 30-pack of waterproof zippered pouches that are clear, making it easier to spot the contents.
• A set of space-saving vacuum compression pouches.
• A set of no-tie elastic shoelaces that transform any lace-up shoe into a slip-on.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed
A five-year Global Entry membership that includes TSA PreCheck
I put off getting TSA PreCheck and even Global Entry for YEARS despite flying [roughly 10 times] a year because I'm a person who likes to get to the airport early and have getting through security down to an efficient routine. However, my breaking point was July 2021 when I had to wait so long at the airport when coming back to the country from Croatia (I had Mobile Passport
at the time, but the machines were broken so I had to wait in line with everyone else). I went to Italy about a month later after signing up for Global Entry and coming back into the country was a breeze.
I just had to let a machine take my picture, print out a receipt with said picture, and then place it in a nearby TSA agent's open palm. Then onto baggage claim! I've since used the Global Entry portion six times and the TSA PreCheck about a dozen times since getting it. So I feel as if I've already gotten my money's worth in less than two years.
Apply with the Department of Homeland Security for $100
. Once you're approved, you have to do an in-person interview and if approved on the spot, you can have your TSA PreCheck and Global Entry privileges available immediately. I just so happened to find a date for my interview the day before I flew to Italy and was able to update my boarding passes and flight reservations with my info to reap the benefits ASAP.
A packing list pad
Promising review:
"I hate packing — I mean, I really hate packing! I am always afraid I am going to forget something, and the entire ordeal is a stressful one for me. Since I have to travel a lot, this is a game changer. No more guessing if I forgot my underwear — everything I need is on this list. I am thinking of just keeping one bag totally packed, filled with the items on the list, and just add my suit in when I am ready to travel. " — Dr. Oceanfront
A Carhartt backpack with a dedicated pocket and laptop sleeve
Available in five colors.
Promising review:
"I’m transitioning to using this bag as my daily. I already really preferred it over my last bag. It feels great and looks great and I’m looking forward to use it more. I got a 13-inch HP computer and a 2017 Macbook Pro to fit nicely in the dedicated laptop sleeve. I currently have two notebooks in the bag and plenty of room for more." — henry
A reversible vegan-leather travel tote
Available in 17 colors.
Promising review:
"I bought this bag for a trip I recently took and am extremely pleased with it. The versatility of being reversible (dark to light) was a plus, getting two for the price of one. It is soft and supple, and holds a ton of stuff! My 13" laptop/tablet fit perfectly and there was still room for a lot of other travel stuff. The magnet that holds the flaps together was strong, too. I would definitely purchase this product again and will use it on future trips!" — D. Webb
A handbag organizer insert
Available in sizes S-L and in 27 colors.
Promising review:
"I have always purchased handbags with lots of pockets and sections because I hate having to dig around trying to find something in the gaping hole of purses with no sections. But I have passed up so many cute bags because of this, and I was frustrated with having to do so. I purchased this medium size organizer, and I couldn't be happier!! It is very well-made, and it has so many great pockets to organize everything I need. THE BEST PART is, I can easily lift it out of one purse and put it into another one, and I always know where everything can be found. I wish I had gotten one of these years ago. When I first ordered this organizer, I didn't realize it had two zipper compartments on each side, and I was tickled to discover even MORE storage!!! With all the fun colors and patterns, it was hard to select one, but I've always been partial to polka dots. I love it and can't imagine anyone not being has pleased with this as I am!" — Ronna
A wheeled carry-on bag small enough to qualify as a personal item
Available in three colors.Promising review
: "This is the perfect bag that will fit Spirit's 'strict' personal item policy. I was able to fit it under my seat on Spirit and had no problems from any flight attendants about its size (no one even checked to begin with). Very lightweight and easy to maneuver around. All the zippers and wheels work perfectly. I recommend investing in this bag if you're a college student and/or travel a lot for short breaks." — Haegi Oh
A weekender bag with trolley sleeve
Available in 10 colors and patterns.
Promising review:
"I’m so happy I purchased this bag! I’ve been using a backpack as my carry-on for years but saw this and thought I’d give it a shot. I was able to pack a small backpack (approx. 12"x14" but the top was folded), a purse (approx. 10"x6"), Beats headphones (in their bubble case), a pair of Birkenstocks, and a travel blanket with plenty of room to spare. The side zipper/compartment is SO convenient to hold your cellphone/wallet/passport for easy access. I love that it sets nicely on top of a carry-on size bag without toppling over. The bag also has a shoulder strap which was nice to use when actually boarding the plane." — Jen
A simple luggage strap
Promising review:
"I love this little gadget. I used it to attach my jacket and computer bag to my luggage on an extended business trip. It made my airport walks so much easier. Now that I'm back home, I've been using it daily to attach my jacket or cardigan to my work bag or purse." — Michele
A travel belt to secure personal items to your suitcase handle
The travel belt is adjustable to 38 inches to fit most bags. The belt itself is vegan leather with elastic accents and a quick-release buckle. It's available in 15 colors, can be monogrammed for an additional $15.Cincha Travel
is a small business in California that develops adjustable travel belts made out of vegan leather. The brand donates 100 airline miles for each purchase, which are used to reconnect separated migrant families.Promising review:
"Love this! I am constantly struggling between holding my jacket and two carry-ons. This is the perfect solution! I can’t wait to start using it when I’m back to regular business travel." — Allison
A trifold travel wallet
The wallet has a passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, slim pocket, a ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a coin zippered pocket, key holder, and pen holder. Available in 33 colors.Promising review:
"Guys, I'm beyond happy with this. I've been looking for a passport and ticket holder for a while but had never found the right size until I decided to try out this one.
Besides, the material feels high quality and long-lasting, the red color is even better in person and it's wildly pretty." — BazantSol
A pair of breathable, washable travel sneakers
Available in five colors and whole sizes 5–12.
I own these and have worn them sooo many times. And as far as washing goes, they wash really well! You'll just have to make sure that you put them in a well-ventilated area to dry because they do take a while to dry. I discovered this a few years ago when I ventured into an extremely muddy corn maze and got my foot stuck in muck. I hosed off my shoes beside the farm's pig pen and expected to have to throw them away. The light gray (which I own in addition to this burgundy hue ^) washed really well, and then nearly a year later I wore them alllll over Athens, including trekking up to and all over the Acropolis where I saw tons of people fall. Did I mention they have excellent traction and you can wear 'em without socks?!
A pair of no-tie elastic shoelaces
Available in 38 colors.
Promising review:
"At first I was skeptical that these laces wouldn't hold my shoes on tightly enough, but I decided to give them a try in my Converse Chucks. They're fantastic! I like the way the 'hidden' fasteners sit inside the shoes below the eyelets, but on top of the tongue, and I can't feel the fastener at all with my foot in the shoe. I've had them in for around eight months, and they're still just as elastic as ever.
They haven't stretched at all and show no signs of wearing out. I loved them so much that I bought five more sets to put in all of my shoes! No more triple knotting my shoes so they don't become untied. I tie knots pretty slowly so these laces have honestly saved me tons of time.
I couldn't be happier with them." — lucidity
Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed
Two collapsible silicone water bottles
Available in nine colors and styles.
I bought this water bottle before a 2.5-week trip to Vietnam (where you don't drink tap water) and Malaysia (where you do). I didn't want to bring one of my ride-or-die S'well bottles because it would take up extra room in my bag when I wouldn't be able to use it during the majority of the trip. This handy silicone bottle did just the trick! It's very easy to roll up and stays rolled up thanks to the just-stretchy-enough loop. Said loop was also very handy while walking through airports and just around sightseeing. The bottle is easy to clean and doesn't make my water taste weird. I'm now using it as my daily water bottle and feel confident it'll serve me well for a long time. Plus! With a collapsible water bottle it's easier to remember if you left water in it before you go through security.
Pedialyte powder packets
This pack comes with 24 packets.
Trust me when I tell you that these will work in a pinch. I bought them a few years ago to take on a bachelorette party to New Orleans, and everyone in the Airbnb was grateful I did. Since then, I've always had them in my carry-on bag when going on a trip. They REALLY came in handy when I went to the Greek islands for 10 days with an apparent mission to eat every piece of seafood and cheese within sight while washing it down with jugs of wine. These are powder in small individual packets, so they're so easy to pack! And also you don't have to lug around a bottle of Gatorade to feel better.
A non-aerosol oil-absorbing powder shampoo
Promising review:
"I was looking for a dry shampoo that would be easy to use on the go for a trip I was taking. I had no issues taking this through TSA and it was so easy to use on the go. You literally just pat the poof on your scalp and then rub the powder in. I do have black hair so dry shampoo is usually very visible in my hair, but I didn't have any harder time than usual rubbing this powder in. It did a really good job of soaking up all the oil and giving my hair volume. I'm not a fan of the price for the amount that you get, but it is lasting longer than I thought it would. I would definitely recommend and will purchase again." — Teresa
Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed
A solid hair conditioner bar
This is me on a week-long trip to Croatia last year with three city stops that I did a carry-on only for, knowing I had a tight layover in Amsterdam and would be riding two ferries. But, my hair had to look good for wonderful sunset photo ops such as this. So I packed a this wonderful new go-to bar. The bar is basically foolproof. You rub it directly on your wet hair after rinsing out your shampoo. I normally wash my naturally curly hair once or twice a week but on this trip was taking daily dips in the sea, so I washed my hair five times over a week. Because of this, I let the conditioner sit for a few minutes, though you probably don't need to do that if you're washing your hair your usual amount on your trip. Each bar is supposed to last 200 washes and it might do a little less for me, but I know this'll be good for many future trips! I've used it on about five trips now and it doesn't look any smaller than it did when I used it the first time.
Three travel packs of 12 insect-repellent wipes
When I was a kid, someone told me that mosquitoes love me because I'm so sweet. And I FULLY believe that as an adult because I still get eaten alive if I'm out for long periods of time without wearing some kind of repellent. I've used these wipes on several park days here in NYC. But I've really found success with them on a recent hot weekend trip to Savannah, Georgia. I don't notice any smell when using them and have found one wipe to have enough repellent for my arms and legs. So basically, a one and done. I don't think that I've gotten any bug bites on days I've used these wipes. Plus, I have extremely sensitive skin but haven't had any irritation from these seemingly powerful wipes!
A makeup-removing cloth
Their plush microfiber gently lifts away dirt, oil, and makeup! Use it wet with water or your fave liquid makeup remover.Promising review
: "This product...I have no clue how this works, but it does! Let me start by saying I was wearing a full face of makeup
. I mean foundation, contour highlight, eyeliner, seriously the whole nine yards. All I did was wet it and wiped my face, my jaw literally dropped.
This is hands-down my favorite makeup remover. The best part is that they are reusable so you don't have to keep buying those expensive disposables that leave your face feeling greasy." — Heather and Ryne Griffith
A TSA-friendly toiletries set
Yep, I also own and love this set! it includes the zippered bag, four soft silicone bottles with leakproof caps, three compact jars, an two toothbrush caps. I've used this set on more than five trips and and for trips when I don't require body wash or shampoo (like to visit my parents) I use the extra room in the bag to shove in all my beauty products and daily contacts. Plus! It comes with labels that stay on the containers really well despite my thoroughly washing these containers between trips. I bought this set in spring 2019 and have, admittedly, lost a container or two. But the ones that I've held onto over dozens of trips have all held up well!
A clear TSA-approved toiletry bag
Available in 11 colors.
Promising review
: "Everything I needed fit perfectly, and I had no issues in TSA/China security. So far I have been through MSP, IAD, NKG, and PEK airports using this pack already, and it's a life-changer! I will never again have to worry about having to scramble to buy baggies just for liquids
, and it is much more durable." — Courtney Swanson
A set of six magnetized containers
Cadence is an AAPI woman-owned small business that was founded by Steph Hon as a way to eliminate single-use travel-sized plastics. The containers are made from recycled ocean-bound plastic. Promising review:
"I recently got a set of four of these, and, wow, I love them so much. I used them on a six-day trip recently, and they were perfect. I customized the label so I knew which one was my shampoo vs. conditioner and did a general label for any other things I wanted to bring along. They do hold a surprising amount. According to the brand, they hold approximately one to two weeks of skincare products, more than two weeks' worth of serum, two to three days' worth of haircare, and more than 15 tablets (for medicine and such). And while two to three days worth of haircare might not seem like enough, I found it held more than that for me, but I also don't wash my hair every single day. They were small enough to slip right into my toiletries bag and go through TSA with no problem. The container was easy to open in the shower (even with wet hands), and I had no leakage from them (like I did from my face wash bottle that will not be making the trip with me next time, SMH). These are an incredibly useful tool anyone who travels will want in their luggage." — Abby Kass
, Buzzfeed
A set of six silicone travel bottles
I've used containers like these to carry shampoo, conditioner, hair masks, body wash, clothes detergent, and more. Promising review
: "This product delivered on the description. Traveled abroad, no leaks, easy to fill and dispense, and easy to clean. Don’t be fooled by other products that will become brittle and crack. Buy these, you will not be disappointed." — Gary Rebok
A set of three leak-proof refillable pouches
Promising review:
"Love these! I needed them in a pinch and was so happy to find them on Amazon. The pouches are great because you can squeeze every last drop out of them, unlike most hard plastic travel bottles." — LD
A pack of Tide sink packets
This set comes with nine packets each. Promising review
: "Taking these out of the country to wash under things is exactly the right size." — Laura Wilson
A Vanicream clinical strength anti-perspirant
Promising review:
"I recently developed a serious reaction to antiperspirants. My underarms would break out in a horrible, painful red rash. So I tried different 'natural deodorants.' They did not break out my underarms, but they didn't really work! So I tried Vanicream after reading several reviews. IT WORKS!! My underarms don't break out, and it works as well as any antiperspirant/deodorant on the market.
After my first order, I ordered two more. Couldn't be more relieved and happy to find this product!!" — Amazon customer
A solid Neutrogena SPF 50 sunscreen stick
I first bought this for a weeklong Croatian vacation last year when I did carry-on, and as long as you are thoroughly reapplying, this stuff stays on pretty well. Since then, I've packed this for any trip I've been on, including a two-day Disneyland trip where I toted this around in my bag and shared with friends. I sometimes carry it with me in my purse on my everyday adventures because I know it's so easy to apply.
A handmade leather cord organizer
Available in six colors.
Promising review:
"No more tangled headphone cables! I bought a pair for my desk at home, and I'm purchasing another pair for my office. I love how neat and untangled my earbud cords are when using this organizer. It's leather, which I'm sure will last many, many years for such a great price." — Jane M
A multi-compartment electronics organizer
Available in four sizes and four colors.
Promising review:
"This is the perfect travel companion. It fits everything including an Apple TV, HDMI-to-VGA-converter, and multiple lightning and micro-USB cables. I haven't been disappointed at all. Plus, it packs nicely in a backpack and goes everywhere." — iamtheoneoff
A 30-pack of clear and waterproof zippered pouches
Promising review:
"I bought these for a trip for my family of five. I like to plan in advance to make sure no one forgets anything! These were a life saver packing for three kids! I was able to create a carry-on, toiletries, wires/chargers, and snacks pouch for everyone! I used clear sticker paper to create name labels, and it all worked perfectly! Would definitely recommend if you need to travel with family and need to set things out and pack." — mommyandbri
A waterproof Kindle
Available in 8GB and 32GB and in blue.
I own one of these and swear by the Overdrive app
to load up my Kindle with tons of library books before I go on a trip. (Hot tip: Share the app login with your family members who live in other places, so you can access multiple library systems. My family uses three library systems for ours!) It takes up a small amount of space in my bag and easily fits into the back pocket of a plane seat. Plus, it doesn't cause eye strain because it's built to look like an actual page of paper. When I'm not traveling, I use it nearly daily to play games and, naturally, read books.
A pair of super comfortable pull-on Levi's jeans
Available in women's sizes 2–28, three inseams, and six colors.
Promising review
: "These are really comfy. They're a good compromise for comfy skinny jeans. I'm a 30-year-old mom, and I'm about a 12/14; a 12 in these fit PERFECT. They give you a nice booty, and I can bend in them without showing anything. So that's a definite bonus. They are a good mom jean without being a MOM JEAN. Thumbs-up." — Polka Dots
A pack of five of space-saving vacuum compression bags
They are available in four sizes and they come with a hand pump for travel.Promising review
: "This is a great product. I have a memory foam pillow that I try to take on trips, due to neck issues, so I purchased this product and put it to the test to see if it could flatten the pillow so I can also carry my clothes and the pillow in the same bag, carry-on size travel bag.
The pillow's been sitting in the vacuum pack for the last three days now and hasn't let any air into the package at all. The pump removed so much air that the foam is as solid as a rock with less that an 1/8 of an inch of give when I press on it firmly with my thumb." — 4-H Shooting Sports Instructor
A 6-pack of compression packing cubes
Promising review
: "Easy to clean, lightweight material. All of the compression bags have a mesh front which makes it easy to see what’s inside, plus there is a small clear vinyl pocket on the front for a label. I tested one of the medium bags with four sweaters (one long and bulky, plus three medium-thickness pullovers). They fit in the bag nicely with the bag zipped closed (not compressed yet). It was not difficult to zip the compression closure, although I did take special care to push down and 'help' the zipper along. No signs of strain or damage to the zippers once fully closed. These bags seem very sturdy. As seen in the pictures, there is a significant size reduction! Will definitely use in my travels and would highly recommend." — Clarissa Sheats