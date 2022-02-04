A clever ice tray to use with the “ice cube in the dryer” hack

This easy trick can be a time-saving, low-effort way to get wrinkles out of a load of clothes if you're ever in a pinch. Just toss about three or four ice cubes into the dryer with your clothing and run it for about 10 minutes. The steam created from the metlting ice cubes helps to release creases, similar to how a garment steamer would work. And for easy access ice cubes, this stackable and dishwasher-safe silicone ice tray can be refilled without worrying about that precarious trip from sink to freezer.