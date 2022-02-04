If just the thought of attempting to correctly arrange a wrinkled dress shirt on a clunky ironing board while waiting for an iron to heat up send shivers down your spine, you wouldn’t be alone. Ironing is a task that many of us cannot possibly be bothered to do.
It may seem like your only two options are to a) spend a painstaking amount of time that you don’t have on trying to iron out wrinkles from your outfit, or b) face the judgmental eyes of your co-workers as you walk into the office all crumpled.
Or, you can read the list below to find easy-to-use hand-held garment steamers, no-ironing-board irons and cult-favorite wrinkle release sprays that require no iron at all, plus a few items that make things easier and less frustrating when you do need an iron.