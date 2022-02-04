Shopping

The Best Ways And Products To Get Wrinkles Out Of Clothing

Handheld garment steamers, wrinkle release dryer sheets and no-iron clothes for people who have no energy for ironing.

Easily press wrinkles out of clothes with this<a href="https://bit.ly/3L1YQzT" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" hand-held iron " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61faf7a3e4b0b69cfe8951ae" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://bit.ly/3L1YQzT" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> hand-held iron </a>, zap wrinkles with a few spritzes of a<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Downy-Wrinkle-Release-Eliminator-Refresher/dp/B00UFG6260?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61faf7a3e4b0b69cfe8951ae,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" wrinkle-release spray" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61faf7a3e4b0b69cfe8951ae" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Downy-Wrinkle-Release-Eliminator-Refresher/dp/B00UFG6260?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61faf7a3e4b0b69cfe8951ae,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1"> wrinkle-release spray</a> and steam clothing to starched perfection with this<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Handheld-Kexi-Portable-Lightweight-Powerful/dp/B096B7WVXK?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61faf7a3e4b0b69cfe8951ae,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" portable garment steamer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61faf7a3e4b0b69cfe8951ae" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Handheld-Kexi-Portable-Lightweight-Powerful/dp/B096B7WVXK?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61faf7a3e4b0b69cfe8951ae,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2"> portable garment steamer</a>.
Amazon, Nori
If just the thought of attempting to correctly arrange a wrinkled dress shirt on a clunky ironing board while waiting for an iron to heat up send shivers down your spine, you wouldn’t be alone. Ironing is a task that many of us cannot possibly be bothered to do.

It may seem like your only two options are to a) spend a painstaking amount of time that you don’t have on trying to iron out wrinkles from your outfit, or b) face the judgmental eyes of your co-workers as you walk into the office all crumpled.

Or, you can read the list below to find easy-to-use hand-held garment steamers, no-ironing-board irons and cult-favorite wrinkle release sprays that require no iron at all, plus a few items that make things easier and less frustrating when you do need an iron.

1
Nori
An easy-to-use press iron that doesn’t require a board
If you can't be bothered to set up an ironing board, this hand-held press iron might be a good solution. Perfect for spot ironing or full garment pressing, this double-sided 450-watt iron features aluminum plates that iron both sides of a garment at once, as well as six different fabric-specific temperature settings, just like a regular iron. Built-in tilt sensors ensure automatic safety shut off after 10 minutes of no movement, and the sleek compact design makes this perfect for storage and transport.
Get it from Nori for $120.
2
Amazon
A compact upright iron and steamer that is easy to travel with
With the combined benefit of a steamer and iron in one, this compact hand-held garment steamer can make quick work of clothing while it's still on a hanger. It uses 1,200 watts of steam flow for a powerful performance and takes only 40 seconds to heat up. Additionally, the front-facing iron also stays heated for touch-up pressing and to tackle more difficult creases, while the independent internal temperature panel keeps the iron at 110 degrees Fahrenheit to avoid scorching clothing and has an auto shutoff feature for safety. This steamer also folds for easy travel and a safety stand keeps it upright while it heats up.
Get it from Amazon for $99.
3
Amazon
A mini ironing board glove to use with your steamer
A clever companion for anyone using a steamer, this mini glove ironing board can not only protect your hand from scalding steam, but it can also provide a quick base when placed underneath a layer of clothing to get out a particularly stubborn crease. A finger loop keeps this glove in place and a waterproof outer layer ensures that the glove will stay intact, even when interacting with steam.
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
4
Amazon
A wire ironing assistant for perfect sleeves every time
Ironing sleeves can be a little complicated and this clever magic wire tool can simplify the process and help you get those satisfying sleeve creases and perfectly pressed cuffs quickly. The hollow design cuts down on ironing time because you can iron both sides of a sleeve at once, without having to turn it over. A magnet keeps this device attached to a metal ironing board edge for easy access and storage.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
5
Amazon
A protective ironing pad to avoid scorching delicate clothes
To prevent any accidental scalding of delicate fabrics, this mesh anti-scorch pad can take the guesswork out of iron temperatures and potentially save your clothes. This durable and washable sleeve is suitable for use with both steamers and traditional irons and can even protect zippers, buttons and snaps from being melted.
Get it from Amazon for $10.39.
6
Amazon
A countertop ironing board that makes ironing pant legs easier
This sturdy anti-skid countertop ironing board can be less of a hassle to set up than a full-size version, and also comes with a smaller arm that's perfect for ironing pant legs, sleeves, collars or particularly wrinkled areas. The removable and machine washable cover is padded and made from 100% cotton, and the space saving design makes for easy storage.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
7
Amazon
A mini press iron just for starching collars and hems
This clamp-style mini iron can quickly press collars, cuffs, hems or other smaller areas, without the hassle of a regular bulky iron. Just sandwich the fabric between the foldable Teflon-coated surfaces and slide to iron. There are also six different temperatures modes, making this iron compatible with a wide range of fabrics from denim to silk.
Get it from Amazon for $23.95.
8
Amazon
An economical, easy steamer to tackle wrinkles with little effort
Release wrinkles in a few passes with this hover garment steamer from Black+Decker. The wide steam head allows you to cover a larger surface area of fabric at once, and a preheat time of 80 seconds makes this a fast solution for wrinkled clothes compared to a traditional iron. The easy-view water tank shows when it's time to refill and the compact design allows for easy storage in smaller spaces.
Get it from Amazon for $15.27.
9
Amazon
A clever ice tray to use with the “ice cube in the dryer” hack
This easy trick can be a time-saving, low-effort way to get wrinkles out of a load of clothes if you're ever in a pinch. Just toss about three or four ice cubes into the dryer with your clothing and run it for about 10 minutes. The steam created from the metlting ice cubes helps to release creases, similar to how a garment steamer would work. And for easy access ice cubes, this stackable and dishwasher-safe silicone ice tray can be refilled without worrying about that precarious trip from sink to freezer.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
10
Amazon
A wrinkle-release spray to get out folds with a few spritzes
Freshen up crumpled clothing or make ironing more effective with this well-loved wrinkle-release spray from Downy. The light fresh laundry scent can extend the wearability of clothes in between washes. One user on Amazon said, "With the wrinkle releaser I lay out the shirt or hang it up, spray both sides, and smooth. In a few short minutes the shirt is dry and my wrinkles gone. No more lugging around the ironing board, worrying about ruining a shirt with an overzealous iron, or making myself late trying to rid my work blouse of a few wrinkles before heading out the door."
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.94.
11
Amazon
Wrinkle-release dryer sheets to avoid crumpled clothes straight out of the dryer
For a really low-maintenance approach to wrinkled clothing, these wrinkle-guard dryer sheets can help prevent wrinkles and static from forming and make clothing feel soft and fresh for longer. The company claims that each sheet is packed with three times more wrinkle-fighting power that previous wrinkle-guard Bounce sheets and can also help to repel dust, lint and pet hair from sticking to clothes.
Get it from Amazon for $25.30.
12
Amazon
A rust-resistant drying rack to steam your clothes in the shower
A great "leave it and forget it method" when it comes to getting wrinkles out of clothing is to turn on a hot shower, hang your clothing in the bathroom and close the door to allow trapped steam to work its magic. This wall-mountable towel rack has seven swivel arms that fold back into place to save space as well as movable hooks and additional hanging rails for towels and more.
Get it from Amazon for $64.99+.
13
Nordstrom
A non-iron dress shirt for men to avoid the iron altogether
This machine-washable no-iron dress shirt in traditional fit is made with a wrinkle-resistant cotton designed to stay crisp all day long. It's available in tall, big and regular fits as well as two colors.

You can also find more wrinkle-resistant clothing for men and women at Nordstrom.com.
Get it from Nordstrom for $49.50.
