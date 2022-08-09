If you’re a frequent shaver, then you know how prone pubic skin can be to irritation, ingrown hairs and a cactus-like regrowth sensation. I hoped that the professionals from the world of pole dancing, who are no strangers to frequent hair removal, would help me find ways to make my intimate grooming regimen a little more comfortable and effective.

A Portland, Oregon-based performer who goes by the stage name Samara Luv told me that her acumen lies in head-to-toe grooming (in addition to displaying incredible athleticism and navigating social stigmas surrounding stripping).

“Shaving is a ritual for me; I have to do it at least every other day,” Luv said.

Her shaving routine involves starting off with an electric razor, followed by exfoliation before using a traditional hand-held razor. According to Luv, this softens the stubble and lifts the hairs. She also stressed that shaving with running water and a cream are a must –– never dry shave.

“Shaving upwards against the grain always gives me ingrown hairs. Instead, shave downwards, then side to side,” Luv said. “You can even give yourself a landing strip. It seriously cuts down the time you spend shaving.”

Afterward, she recommends ensuring that your razor is completely clean and dry to preserve the sharpness and longevity of your blade, then opting to wear something loose-fitting or skipping on underwear entirely.

“If you’re looking to minimize hair growth or don’t want to shave every day, get waxed. After a while, your hair will grow thinner and thinner since ripping the hair out damages the follicle,” Luv added.

That being said, traditional strip or hard waxing might not be for everyone. A dancer and stripping community advocate who goes by her TikTok handle @behindtheheelz said that waxing sessions left her skin feeling stung and inflamed. For this reason she swears by sugar waxing instead, which you can learn a bit more about below.

The performer and TikTok creator also wanted to acknowledge that society’s relationship with pubic hair, and our desperate attempts to remove any signs of its existence from our bodies, can be problematic.

“In the dancing community, there may [be] some [feelings of] pressure to keep your bikini area baby-smooth, with no bumps or nicks — basically, for it to look airbrushed,” she said. “Every body is different, and no matter what it looks like, I can guarantee the clients do NOT care. It’s all about the confidence.”

If for you, confidence is found in being hair-free, keep scrolling to find what these dancers keep in their showers and bathroom cabinets to keep their skin happy and those pesky bumps at bay.

