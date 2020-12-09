You’ve Been Hanging Your Christmas Tree Lights All Wrong

If you painstakingly coil your lights around your Christmas tree each year, you’ve been doing it all wrong.

That’s according to 46-year-old Clare Hooper whose life hack for lighting up a Christmas tree has gone viral on TikTok.

In the video, which has had 2.4 million views, Hooper can be seen stringing her lights from the bottom of the tree right up to the top, and back down again, so the lights fall vertically. Watch it above.

“If you are coiling your Christmas lights you are doing it wrong,” Hooper says in the video, which she posted at the end of November.

“Decorating Christmas trees used to be part of my job. We used the zigzag method, it means you don’t waste lights around the back of your tree and if a set breaks you can take them off really easily,” she says.