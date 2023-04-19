WellnessPetsgriefGood Grief

Do Pets Grieve, Too? Experts Explain How To Help Them Through Loss.

Dogs and cats show certain behavioral changes when they experience grief. Here are the signs to watch for.

Wellness Reporter, HuffPost

Pets have their own ways of dealing with loss, experts say.
Illustration:Eve Liu For HuffPost
Pets have their own ways of dealing with loss, experts say.

When a loved one dies — whether it’s a husband, wife, son or daughter — every member of the family is impacted in different ways. Routines shift, traditions are altered, and the family unit as a whole is changed.

This transition impacts four-legged family members like dogs and cats, too. Speaking to HuffPost, experts spoke about how grief can affect pets:

Yes, pets may grieve the loss of a family member.

Research suggests that both cats and dogs (although dogs are more studied) show signs of grief following the death of a companion animal in the home. So, it is reasonable to think that pets grieve the loss of owners too, said Dr. Andrea Y. Tu, the medical director of Behavior Vets in New York.

When an owner dies, pets experience changes to their routine and the simple reality that one person is no longer in the home.

“That can impact the emotional well-being of any creature in the household,” Tu said.

A grieving pet may experience behavioral changes.

Though pets do not mourn in the same way that humans do, there are consistent behavioral changes when they experience loss, Tu said. Dogs who are grieving may eat less or more slowly; they might also spend more time asleep. Grieving cats can be more vocal, and those vocalizations may be louder than normal.

You may also see a deviation from your pet’s normal routine, and they may even sleep in the normal spot of the deceased pet or person, Tu said.

Dr. Christopher Lea, an associate clinical professor at Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine in Alabama, underscored the frequency of these behavioral changes in grieving pets, saying his clients noticed a loss of appetite and sleeping changes in their dogs.

Research suggests that dogs and cats can grieve after a loss.
Lucia Romero Herranz / EyeEm via Getty Images
Research suggests that dogs and cats can grieve after a loss.

If you notice these signs, get in contact with your veterinarian.

Though behavioral changes can be a result of grief, there also could be something else at play.

Lea said if you notice these kinds of shifts in your pet, make an appointment with your veterinarian. They’ll likely perform a physical exam and may also want to do some blood tests to make sure everything is OK.

If the vet finds nothing wrong, engage your pet to help them with their grief.

“If nothing is considered abnormal ... engage the pet” to combat their grief, Lea advised.

Lea said exercise is one of the best outlets for animals going through a tough time. With dogs, you can take them out for more walks, hikes or “anything extra that you think they would enjoy,” Lea said. You can also engage them in social enrichment like doggy day care or training, he said.

But for many people, grief makes it hard to do things like take walks or hikes, even with a pet. If this is the case for you, Tu said you can rely on enrichment activities for your pets, like food-dispensing or puzzle toys.

Don’t reprimand them for what that may be their grief process.

If your pet is sleeping in the spot of the animal or person who passed, let them, Tu advised. The same goes for a cat who is meowing at you more, for example. Don’t punish them at a time when the household is dealing with change and loss.

“Recognize that they’re also going through their own grieving process,” Tu said. “Allow them to have that freedom to go through their own process.”

These behavioral changes won’t last forever, according to both Tu and Lea. “Most pets will experience changes in their behavior ... potentially for up to six months afterward,” Tu explained.

Like humans, pets need some time to process their emotions and move through grief.

And just like people, pets who aren’t getting better can receive help from professionals.

You know your pet best — if they aren’t acting like themselves for long periods of time or they are displaying other concerning signs, get in touch with your vet.

The key is always reaching out to your family veterinarian,” Lea said. From there, you both can decide how to proceed.

One possible option is to contact a veterinary behaviorist or a center that focuses on pet behavior. (For those who don’t live near a behavior center, Tu’s company, Behavior Vets, offers some free materials online.)

“Veterinary behaviorists are essentially the psychiatrists of the veterinary world,” Tu said. That means they can help you find the right medicine for your pet or help them deal with emotional trauma in a healthy way.

So, if your pet is having a hard time and your vet doesn’t have an answer, don’t be afraid to get in touch with a veterinary behaviorist.

Go To Homepage

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Ever Heard Of ‘Period Flu’? Buckle Up.

Style & Beauty

For Centuries, Boys Used To ‘Dress Like A Girl.’ Here’s When Everything Changed.

Relationships

30 Too-Real Tweets About Being The Eldest Daughter

Food & Drink

The Best Kind Of Soy Sauce For Every Job

Parenting

Who Should Pick Up After Kids On Planes? Here’s What Flight Attendants Say.

Relationships

6 People Reveal The ‘Signs’ They Received After A Loved One’s Death

Home & Living

How To Stop Reaching For Your Phone Right When You Wake Up

Wellness

Ever Had A 'Dream Baby'? Here's What It Means.

Home & Living

The Rudest Things You Can Do While Hosting Overnight Guests

Work/Life

8 Things Productivity Experts Would Never, Ever Do Before Work

Shopping

Experts Explain Why You Need An Emergency Go Bag (And What Should Be In It)

Shopping

14 Spring Dresses Under $100 That Belong In Your Wardrobe

Shopping

If Your Bag Is An Actual Black Hole, Try These 11 Helpful Products

Shopping

Gallery-Worthy Work From Black Artists That You Can Buy On Etsy

Shopping

Reviewers With Big Busts Approve These Supportive Swimsuits From Amazon

Travel

15 Amazing UNESCO World Heritage Sites You Can Visit In The U.S.

Parenting

35 Tweets That Sum Up Life With 10-Year-Olds

Relationships

Grief Counselors Say 'Closure' Is A Myth. Here's Why.

Wellness

Should I Leave A Comment On Someone's Grief-Stricken Social Media Post?

Shopping

14 Helpful Items If Your Produce Always Goes Bad Before You Eat It

Shopping

If You’re Taking A Single Trip This Year, These 35 Products Will Probably Come In Handy

Work/Life

At What Point Is Complaining About Your Job Doing More Harm Than Good?

Food & Drink

Not Everyone Wants A Casserole: The Different Ways Cultures Grieve With Food

Shopping

Here Are 8 Derm-Recommended Products To Soothe Your Sunburn

Relationships

Why People Are Freaking Out So Much About The Taylor Swift Breakup

Food & Drink

We Asked A GI Doc Why The New Starbucks Drinks Can Give You The Runs

Home & Living

This New Fantasy Adventure Film Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This New Dark Comedy Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

The Tiny, Powerful Blender That Our Food Editor Uses Way More Than Her Vitamix

Relationships

This One Small Gesture Will Mean So Much To Your Grieving Friend

Shopping

37 Products With Before And After Photos That Are Unbelievable

Shopping

Dermatologists Say These Products Can Eradicate Blackheads For Good

Work/Life

The 3 Biggest Myths About HR You Need To Stop Believing

Wellness

How Long COVID Affects The Gut

Shopping

The Best Moisture-Wicking Underwear To Keep You Dry Down There

Style & Beauty

Should We Really Be Wearing Black To Funerals?

Shopping

The Best Places To Buy Wedding Dresses Under $1,000 Online

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Shopping

The Best All-Purpose Facial Moisturizers, According To The Experts

Food & Drink

Neurologists Share The 1 Food They Avoid To Keep Their Brains Sharp