Popular tips from this list include:
- Pour your off-brand liquor into a glass decanter because nobody needs to know you get your whiskey on the bottom shelf.
- Recover those old throw pillows you’re not in love with anymore with soft chenille shams that cost significantly less than buying a bunch of new cushions.
- Disguise a hideous buzzer or interior fuse box with a trendy macramé hanging you can move when you need easy access.
Instantly update your garage door with carriage-style magnets
Promising review:
"If you're looking for instant curb appeal with little effort, you need to get these. These haven't moved in large rain storms or excessive wind and hopefully won't rust out like the more expensive drilled sets like my neighbors have since there are no exposed screws or hardware." — SG
Cover up your gross-looking concrete with garage floor paint
Re-cover those old throw pillows
Protip: If you can't find shams with the exact same measurements as your throw pillows, go for covers an inch or two smaller for an overstuffed look.
Available in up to 10 colors and eight sizes.
available (velvet
, fuzzy plush
, geometric patterns
, and more).
Disguise a buzzer or interior fuse box with a trendy macramé hanging
Available in three sizes.
Or hide the box behind your favorite tea towel
From the geniuses at Apartment Therapy.
Get a similar wood wall hanger from Hanger Frames
on Etsy — a Salt Lake City, Utah-based small business — available in 14 sizes starting at six inches, and six different finishes.Promising review
(for Hanger Frames): "Could not be any happier with this product. I’ve searched for a conventional frame for this art piece with no luck. I’m so glad I chose this instead of an old school frame. Came quickly, great quality, and they even added twine and a nail (which I didn’t expect). Love, love, love!!" — Emily
Hide all the crap you shove under your bed with a neat bed skirt
Available in twin, full, queen and king, and in up to nine colors.
Stainless-steel-effect contact paper for appliances
Several reviewers said it really helps to use a wallpaper smoothing tool.

Promising review:
!Promising review:
"It bothered me that my dishwasher was black and didn't match my stainless steel stove and fridge, so I decided to give this a try. I'm glad I did! It legit looks like my dishwasher is stainless steel now.
It's not big enough to cover the whole thing at once so there is a seam, but I put the seam on the lower half of the dishwasher and it's not very noticeable at all. If I didn't know to look for it, I probably wouldn't see it. Just make sure you wash whatever you're applying it to so that it sticks well, and go slowly when applying so you don't get bubbles." — Sharon
Rejuvenate beat-up or water-stained furniture
While restoring a finish isn't quite the same as completely refinishing a piece, it take much less time and can still make furniture (and floors
, front doors
, and kitchen cabinets
) look magically new again. Promising review:
"Very easy to get results. I applied to eight dining room chairs which had scrapes, scuffs and white paint marks. An amazing transformation so quickly. I finished eight chairs in 90 minutes without rushing.
I bought two pints but only one was necessary. I used a cotton cloth for most of the application but also used 0000 steel wool for the scrapes and paint removal." — Grumpy Neanderthal
Cover up scratches, scrapes, and chips on wood
They work on walls, furniture, wood, doors and many more surfaces! Maika Daughters is an Austin, Texas based small business focused on selling all kinds of materials for upcycling projects. If you like the idea of furniture decals but these aren't quite up your alley, they have many different designs available.
Swap out your standard air vent wall registers with a decorative cover
Promising review:
"I bought these to replace the ugly, plain registers that were on my ceiling. Installed in less than 10 minutes and they look beautiful. I ordered white and spray painted them nickel to match my ceiling fan. Couldn't be happier." — AsMeow
A large decorative lidded basket
Kawobazaar is a small business based in Senegal that specializes in these lidded African baskets!
for more lidded basket selections!
An indoor/outdoor rug
Promising review:
: "It's perfect for pool areas!It wasn't what I expected but i actually like it better. If I had to describe it...I'd describe very soft straws (like drinking straws) woven into a carpet. It doesn't stay wet and it doesn't get hot so it is perfect for our pool patio. It is light weight though, so if you don't have something set on it or put it away during a storm it will blow around." — Andrea Malcolm
A standout print rug
Promising review:
"Purchased this for a nursery (space theme!) and found the color and print to be very true to the photos. Absolutely love it! It's also extremely soft (good for a baby to play on) and seems to be very well made. Extremely pleased with this rug!" — Kat D.
Mask an eyesore of a view with rainbow-y self-adhesive window film
Promising review:
"My kitchen window is on the sidewalk near the community mailboxes. Lots of people walking by. I loathe mini blinds which collect dust and grease. Especially since the stove is next to the window. Curtains are better, but still collect cooking smells and grease particles. I installed this in about ten minutes. It lets in light, but hides me from nosy people." — Gayle Smith
A cable raceway
Then to complete the disguise, paint the cable cover the same color as your wall! Promising review:
"This product worked great for cleaning up my mess of cables/power cords going to my wall mounted TV. The plastic is sturdy, yet easily cut to proper length, I did however, use a "T" type of expandable wall anchor because I was attaching it to exterior stucco wall. The channels are large enough to accommodate numerous cords, and the covers snap firmly in place." — TheoLogic1
Toss your stinkiest refuse in a slide-out trash can
The 35-quart container comes with all the mounting hardware you'll need.Promising review:
"I hesitated to trade existing storage space for a trashcan but I am so glad I did. The Rev-A-Shelf was easy to install and worked exactly as I expected. The instructions were a bit lacking but a quick check on YouTube is all you need. Just four easily placed screws to your cupboard bottom and project complete. The fact that the kitchen trash is not the first thing guests see when they enter my house is awesome. I should have done this upgrade years ago! You won't be sorry if you purchase this unit. I love it!" — daisy
This odor-locking compost bin
Its lid removes completely so it's super easy to empty, and it has completely smooth interior walls so you never have to deal with gross buildup in a corner or next to a plastic seam. Promising review:
"We are heavy composters — lots of fresh vegetables and fruit, 1/2 pound of coffee grounds per week, lots of tea bags — all scrap goes in this composter. We have a ton of plants and use our compost. What clinches the deal on this product is that surprisingly, we have not once smelled any odors whatsoever with the lid closed.
Also, none of our friends have picked up a see-through container off our counter top and said, "Oh, what's in here?" so no more embarrassing explanations of how we kept garbage in a bowl on top of our counter!" — Laura B
Or opt for lidded baskets in your bathroom to hide sanitary products
Reviewers use these for all sorts of things: flashcards, makeup, wash cloths, journals, dryer sheets, medication, glasses, slipper socks, toilet paper....they're great clutter containers! Promising review:
"Finding small lidded boxes that looked cute but had structure was a challenge, and these work really well. My only 'complaint' is that the little twine ties on the backs are flimsy and some broke after a few days — but an easy fix is to use black zip-ties and no one will see the difference. Overall, very cute (makes our bathroom feel like a spa!!) and we get tons of compliments! Great solution." — Kristina
Slap on a coat of simple primer to brighten up a dingy brick garage
Hang a roll of faux ivy
Promising review:
"These worked wonderfully to give some privacy to my back yard without blocking out everything. I have had them up for about a year now, and they hold up well to weather conditions (snow, rain, freeze, heat). Color has lasted so far.
No issues with hanging them. I used green zip ties
purchased separately. Easy to cut and adjust the size. Recommended." — Kimi Cee
Create a drop zone for your mail, keys, dog leashes, scarves, etc.
Promising review:
"Great little shelf that comes fully assembled and you just have to attach it to the wall. Sturdy enough to hold jackets and purses. Excellent choice for small spaces. Would buy this again!" — Chris
A tub-and-tile spray paint
If you're considering tackling this project, take a look at the photos in the listing — there's a full list of the other supplies you'll need for a job well done! Promising review:
"It did the job, especially since it was my first time! It was super easy to get started — no mixing, balancing, measuring — just spray and paint. However, suit up, wear face ventilation and cover everything cause fumes and speckled paint can get everywhere. I loved the outcome but will admit I had a headache later from inhaling the fumes (only used a regular face mask) so that was my fault. Other than that, I was extremely happy with the outcome. It didn’t come out bright white, rather a warmer white." — Kay Williams
Upgrade your rental kitchen's backsplash with peel-and-stick tiles
It's completely self-adhesive, so you don't have to mess with glues when you put it up. You do have to have a smooth surface painted with a satin or semi-gloss finish for it to work, though. You can also use it on furniture like bookshelves and drawers, or even stair risers! Promising review:
"Love, love, love this wallpaper!!! It is beautiful and unique, refined and elegant, and heavy duty quality. I found it super easy to install, though I opted to use it for a room border versus full wall coverage. I also found it very forgiving, allowing me to pull it back off and adjust areas without leaving permanent dents in the design. It gave my son’s bedroom a whole new look and I have gotten lots of compliments!" — Melissa
Shelter a tangled powerstrip inside a power cord box
Promising review:
"Although it's a bit pricier than other similar cord management boxes, this by far is the largest one that I have found to fit an 8-12 outlet surge protector with room to spare. Most of the boxes I've come across just fit electrical cords for four devices/appliances like laptop AC adapter bricks, lamp, speakers, etc.). I like that I can hide my larger surge protector inside the box." — GladdGirl
And box up a router and other e-clutter
Basically, the spines of the books books are attached but have with all the pages and covers cut out of 'em, except the two covers on the very ends. You can choose the color scheme you want and how many inches long you need it to be, and CovoGoods, a Salt Lake City, Utah-based small business, will make it for you!Promising review:
"Wonderful!! We spent the past month remodeling our living room, but we didn't account for how AWFUL the cable boxes and modem were going to look on our beautiful new shelves. Saw this, and had to have it! Covogoods not only communicated quickly with me, but were EXTREMELY accommodating in my requests. Turned out exactly how I envisioned it, and dimensions were spot on! No more ugly cable boxes and wires!" — Lindsey Martinez
Free up garage floorspace with some ceiling-mount shelves
Promising review:
"No issues installing in the garage ceiling. The way the kit is packaged, you don't really need to measure out the distance. It's easy to adjust height of shelves from ceiling.
May be a little unsteady if you're removing items from the storage rack often: I store my Xmas items (bulbs in container, lights in container. knick-knacks, and tree) on one. One another, I store my summer items such as camp chairs, coolers, and tent, so I'm not taking things off of the racks often. The unit seems very sturdy, but I am not really approaching the 250 lb. weight limits. I thought the size would be too small, but was able to install two racks offset and at different heights that I would not have been able to do with a larger rack." — David
Empty an entire drawer with an under-cabinet organizer
Promising review:
"It's easy to hang behind cabinet doors if you don't want to have your dryer / straightener / cords all over the counter. It comes with perfectly designed slots that help you store the products without much hassle. Great thinking and design. It is sturdy, doesn't rust, and is easy to clean and dry if need be." — Vishnu
A granite-look countertop paint kit
It's a three-step paint process that goes right over your old countertops. It has automotive-grade durability and is made of safe water-based materials. One kit covers the typical kitchen's 35 square feet, or 16 running feet of standard two-foot-wide countertop. Some reviewers even use it to get a solid black or solid white counter! Promising review:
"This is my second time using this product. I used it I think 15 years ago in a different color and it lasted probably 10 years. And I had four kids.
Over the last five years we’ve had renters in and out of the house and it slowly deteriorated so I decided to do it again. Super happy with the results!
It’s super easy but time consuming to get it right. Definitely follow the directions and watch a video if you’re unsure. And you can make it look however you would like." — Angela
A simple privacy screen.
Promising review:
"Great product! Very sturdy.
I bought two sets to use together to hide two recycling containers and my grill. It looks great! Just the look I've been searching for without paying an arm and a leg for a custom built wooden one!" — BCam
A water stain erasing–cloth
Promising review:
"Yes, it smells gross. Yes, it took me about half an hour of scrubbing at three spots on my table before they disappeared....but they did disappear, so I'm happy!
I think the older the marks are, the longer you have to scrub at them. One mark was only a few days old, and vanished in about five minutes. The other mark was much larger, and was a couple of months old. That one took forever, and I almost gave up. So glad I kept going! My table looks brand new now.
" — Dove
A checked table runner you can match to the season
Promising review:
"Love this buffalo check table runner! The quality is amazing, it will be such a transitional piece. I can use it for about any season. It fits my table just perfect. Love it!" — eric a.
A collapsible storage ottoman
Promising review:
"This product is a LIFESAVER! So much so that I got two and pushed them next to each other to create a square and a big safer space on top, so if my 16-month-old climbs on it there’s less of a chance to fall off. Not to mention it looks amazing and the storage is great! So much room for all my sons toys so that it doesn’t look like a mess when he’s not using them!
I can even fit my couch blanket in there with the toys! I love them!!" — Shane Keane
This shoe cabinet
Promising review:
"Love this little shoe storage system. Fits six or more pairs of shoes, and with 6" depth it fits perfectly in tight spaces or behind doors. Really helped organize and clean up my front landing space of my townhouse. Came packaged fully assembled and included hardware." — Lauren "Lala" Peacock