Whether we like it or not, spending more time at home is here to stay for a while — so we might as well do it right.

Many companies are keeping their offices closed for the time being and have expanded their work-from-home policies, which means your home-office setup could be your only office setup for the foreseeable future.

You may have already found a small home office desk for your workspace (or maybe you went all out for a standing desk), ordered an office chair that isn’t ugly, and even decorated with a few knick-knacks and desk essentials.

But what about those ugly, tangled cords, chargers and power strips? You can’t forget about the lesser-fun home office accessories ― even if they’re just to make your space less of an eyesore.

In that case, there are some clever solutions to hiding unsightly computer desk cords and cables to keep your workspace organized. There are cable management systems like under-desk racks that keep all of your computer cords from hanging, cable boxes to conceal your power strips, cable ties to bundle everything together and even stick-on clips to keep your chargers nearby.

We’ve rounded up cord organizers and cable ties so you can organize your cluttered home office desk once and for all.

Take a look below: