Whether we like it or not, spending more time at home is here to stay for a while — so we might as well do it right.
Many companies are keeping their offices closed for the time being and have expanded their work-from-home policies, which means your home-office setup could be your only office setup for the foreseeable future.
You may have already found a small home office desk for your workspace (or maybe you went all out for a standing desk), ordered an office chair that isn’t ugly, and even decorated with a few knick-knacks and desk essentials.
But what about those ugly, tangled cords, chargers and power strips? You can’t forget about the lesser-fun home office accessories ― even if they’re just to make your space less of an eyesore.
In that case, there are some clever solutions to hiding unsightly computer desk cords and cables to keep your workspace organized. There are cable management systems like under-desk racks that keep all of your computer cords from hanging, cable boxes to conceal your power strips, cable ties to bundle everything together and even stick-on clips to keep your chargers nearby.
We’ve rounded up cord organizers and cable ties so you can organize your cluttered home office desk once and for all.
Scandinavian Under Desk Cable Management Tray
This rack collects your cords and cables underneath your desk. Find it for $24 on Amazon
IDEA Wood Company Wooden Cord and Cable Organizer
This wooden cable organizer keeps your cords close by and avoids tangling. Find it for $19 on Etsy
HomeBliss Wood Large Cable Management Box
This wooden box can sit on your desk or be mounted to the wall to keep your cords and power strips organized. Find it for $36 on Etsy
BRIGHTTIA Gold Cable Organizer Clips
These small buttons stick onto surfaces to hold your cables in place. Find it for $9 on Etsy
Bluelounge Cable Box
This box hides power strips, adaptors, block chargers and cords. Find it for $24 at The Container Store
Alex Tech 10-Foot Cord Protector
This cable sleeve keeps your cords and cables wrapped together from device to outlet. Find it for $9 on Amazon
MICKE Desk
This sleek desk features an opening and back lip to hide cords and cables. Find it for $79 at IKEA
8-Foot Paintable Cordline Wall Cable Channel
This cable channel neatly covers cords and keeps them from dragging. You can even paint them to blend in with your wall. Find it for $20 at The Container Store
Hook and Loop Cable Ties (set of eight)
These colorful velcro wraps keep your cords organized and easy to spot. Find them for $5 at Amazon
SIGNUM Cable Management
This rack collects your cords and cables underneath your desk. Find it for $15 at IKEA
Batelier Handicraft Wooden Cable and Charger Organizer
This wooden cable organizer keeps your cords on your desk and nightstand for easy charging. Find it for $29 on Etsy
TJENA Storage Box With Lid
This storage box with an opening can be used to hide a Wifi router and other computer accessories. Find it for $4 at IKEA
Yecaye Store One-Cord Channel Cable Concealer
This cable concealer will keep your cords neatly against the wall. Find it for $16 on Amazon
OHill Cable Clips
These clips stick to any surface and can be used to keep small cords organized. Find them for $9 on Amazon
D-Line Cable Management Box
This cable management box keeps power strips, chargers and cables organized. Find it for $16 on Amazon
