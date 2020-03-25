How To Improve Your Work-From-Home Space When You Don't Have A Desk

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost When you're working from home and don't have an office, you might improvise. And these finds will help you be productive in bed.

When you’re working from home, there’s almost always a distraction to deal with — whether it’s a kiddo wanting attention, a pet needing a walk, a roommate running around or a partner presenting on a conference call. If you don’t have your own office space, you might be trying to focus by shutting yourself in your bedroom or setting up shop at the kitchen table.

Since our own editors at HuffPost Finds have been working from home, they’ve been trying to find ways to make their own WFH setups a bit better. It got us thinking about the things that might make working from home a little easier (other than a virtual happy hour with your friends or taking a relaxing bath at the end of a long day).

From a furry pillow that’ll keep you sitting up straight to an adjustable laptop tray so you can be comfortable at any angle, these finds might just help you get through that next call with your co-workers.