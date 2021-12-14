Aleksandr Zubkov via Getty Images A woman or a girl holds an armful of knitted things of different colors, stacked in a pile, in the room. Winter and autumn warm cozy sweaters for charity. The concept of storage, care and washing of handmade products. A copy of the text space.

Is there anything more frustrating than when expensive fabrics like wool and cashmere begin to deteriorate? Excess fuzz, pilling and stretching can make these otherwise cozy, high-end materials look threadbare and worn. Luckily, there are a few simple items available that can give these fabrics a much-needed refresh, leaving them looking and feeling practically new despite years of use.

Wool or cashmere coats and sweaters are generally big-ticket items that don’t come cheap, but they can last a lifetime if they are properly cared for. Adding longevity to investment pieces makes these kinds of splurges well worth it, and it’s easier to do than you might think.

We hunted down the most highly-rated fabric-saving products at a range of price points, so you don’t have to turn to pricey professionals to revive your wool and cashmere items every winter season. Whether you need electric options that can do some heavy lifting or want a low-key brush that can fit in your purse, we’ve got you covered with 11 handy tools.