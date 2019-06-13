Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
HuffPost Finds

How To Keep Your Boat Shoes From Smelling Once And For All

Avoid the dreaded "Sperry Stink."

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Use these strategies to keep your boat shoes from smelling.
There’s one summer shoe for guys that rules them all. It’s officially boat shoe season, and while we love the look of freshly pressed chinos and slip-on shoes as much as the next guy, there’s a common complaint about this al-fresco outfit that we hear and, er, smell. After a long, hot summer, boat shoes produce their signature “Sperry Stink.”

Because boat shoes have a breathable leather material, it makes them some of the best shoes for guys to wear without socks. After all, there’s a reason they’re Zappos’ best-selling shoe for men year after year. But like any other shoe you wear almost daily, they can stink up if you don’t take care of them. The good news is there are plenty of easy things you can do to get rid of stinky feet and keep your boat shoes looking and smelling fresh.

Easy Ways To Prevent Boat Shoes From Smelling:

  1. Wash your feet properly after each wear
  2. Use a foot antiperspirant like Carpe foot lotion or a crystal deodorant stick
  3. Put powder, like Dr. Scholl’s Soothing Foot Powder, on every time you wear the shoes
  4. Swap out the insoles for an odor-fighting pair of shoe insoles
  5. Wear no-show socks made for boat shoes
  6. Place deodorizing charcoal sachets in your shoes overnight
  7. Invest in a second pair and alternate

When sweat gets trapped inside your shoes, bacteria begin to form in the moist environment, which can result in an odor. The trick to fresh feet is keeping your shoes free of moisture by using antiperspirant, powder and letting your shoes dry properly after each wear.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best-selling products to keep your boat shoes feeling fresh and avoid the dreaded “Sperry Stink.” If you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look below:

1
Tea Tree Oil Foot Wash
Amazon
Find thisPurely Northwest Antifungal Tea Tree Oil Foot Wash for $14 on Amazon.
2
Foot Antiperspirant Towelettes
Amazon
Find SweatBlock Antiperspirant for $19 on Amazon.
3
Foot And Shoe Powder
Amazon
Find FOOT SENSE All Natural Smelly Foot & Shoe Powder for $14 on Amazon.
4
Odor-Fighting Shoe Insoles
Amazon
Find Dr. Scholls Odor-X Ordor Fighting Insoles 4-pack for $19 on Amazon
5
No-Show Socks For Men's Loafers
Amazon
Find these no-show men's socks for loafers and boat shoes for $20 on Amazon.
6
Deodorizing Charcoal Sachets
Amazon
Find MOSO NATURAL Mini Air Purifying Bag Shoe Deodorizer for $10 on Amazon
7
A Second Pair
Zappos
Don't wear your same worn-out boat shoes to the beach, dinner and nicer occasions. Get a second pair to alternative, reserving one pair for dinners and nicer occasions. Find these Sperry Authentic Originals for $95 on Zappos.
