Geoffrey Miles Mercado / EyeEm via Getty Images Use these strategies to keep your boat shoes from smelling.

There’s one summer shoe for guys that rules them all. It’s officially boat shoe season, and while we love the look of freshly pressed chinos and slip-on shoes as much as the next guy, there’s a common complaint about this al-fresco outfit that we hear and, er, smell. After a long, hot summer, boat shoes produce their signature “Sperry Stink.”

Because boat shoes have a breathable leather material, it makes them some of the best shoes for guys to wear without socks. After all, there’s a reason they’re Zappos’ best-selling shoe for men year after year. But like any other shoe you wear almost daily, they can stink up if you don’t take care of them. The good news is there are plenty of easy things you can do to get rid of stinky feet and keep your boat shoes looking and smelling fresh.

Easy Ways To Prevent Boat Shoes From Smelling:

When sweat gets trapped inside your shoes, bacteria begin to form in the moist environment, which can result in an odor. The trick to fresh feet is keeping your shoes free of moisture by using antiperspirant, powder and letting your shoes dry properly after each wear.

