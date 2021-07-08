How To Love Someone When You Don't Love Their Pets

Try to separate the pet from the issue.

Some people do have a deep dislike of animals. But most folks struggle with the issues that a pet creates, said Marie Land, a therapist in Washington, D.C.

“Maybe your partner takes the animal everywhere with you and you feel like the focus on the pet is taking away from quality time with you,” she said. “Or maybe your sleep is impacted because you have allergies to the pet.”

Recognize what the root issue is and lead with that when you have this conversation with your partner. Your partner still might get defensive or protective over their pet, but you’re less likely to sound mean-spirited if you focus on the issues and not the specific animal.

“I do see a benefit in talking about issues that are related to the pet that arise in the relationship,” Land said.

Be open to feeling differently about the animal.

Animals are sensitive, and some are capable of feeling your hesitation or anxiety about them. Even if you’ve never been an animal person, it can be tremendously helpful to approach them with an open mind and heart, especially if they’ve acted wary of you in the past.

“I know this firsthand,” Land said. “When I first started dating my husband, I was anxiously greeted by his beloved German Shepherd, Lulu, who jumped up putting her paws on my shoulders. As Lulu got to know me she relaxed and became the most loved pet I ever had.”