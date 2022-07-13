Food & Drink

How To Make A Perfect Negroni, The Easy Drink You Can Definitely Master

The best type of gin to buy and the one ingredient you should splurge on.

On Assignment for HuffPost

A Negroni photographed at Urbana in Washington, DC.
The Washington Post via Getty Images
A Negroni photographed at Urbana in Washington, DC.

The Negroni is a three-ingredient cocktail, made with equal parts gin, Campari and sweet vermouth. And according to Joshua Scheid, the bar manager of Rex at the Royal in Philadelphia, the recipe works really well as-is, but is also easy to tinker around with and execute at home.

There are a few keys to getting it right.

First, like any recipe, you have to start with high-quality ingredients.

Gin

The world of gin is wide, with varying botanicals and spices, but the traditional type of gin used in a Negroni is London dry, known for its piney flavor profile.

“Because the other ingredients, especially the Campari, are bombastic, I think you need the heavy juniper presence to make that gin stand up,” said Sean Umstead, co-owner of Kingfisher in Durham, NC. “So for me it’s Beefeater or Tanqueray that just really shines in the Negroni.”

Of course, it’s all a matter of preference. Scheid, for example, prefers to use American gins. “I find that they tend to be a little bit more adventurous in the botanicals. And whenever possible, I like using local stuff, both in my home bar and behind the bar where I work,” he said. For the Philly-based cocktail pro, that’s Bluecoat Gin — but wherever you’re located, a local gin is going to give the cocktail a sense of place.

Campari

This one is inflexible — it’s not a Negroni without Campari. The brilliant red Italian liqueur is an aperitif made with a blend of spices and herbs and gives the Negroni its bitterness.

“It’s the bright grapefruit, orangey, bitter component that gives the drink that ... quenches-your-thirst kind of thing,” Umstead said. While Campari is generally thought of as an aperitif, Umstead believes it can be enjoyed any time —it’s bitter and sweet, and it’s boozier than other aperitifs.

The bold red color of Campari is unmistakable in a Negroni.
Arnold Jerocki via Getty Images
The bold red color of Campari is unmistakable in a Negroni.

If you do want to experiment with a substitution, Scheid likes to use Faccia Brutto’s aperitivo. The Brooklyn-based brand’s liqueur hearkens to Campari with its red hue and bitterness, but incorporates orange peels, giving it a really citrusy flavor.

Vermouth

Vermouth is one Negroni ingredient worth splurging on, Scheid said. “Because for me, what really makes a Negroni so excellent is the sort of luxurious richness of it. And that’s what you get from the sweet vermouth specifically,” Scheid said. An option that exemplifies that richness is Carpano Antica Formula, a sweet Italian vermouth, he added.

Melissa Watson, the self-proclaimed “Negroni Queen” who works at Bitters & Bottles in South San Francisco, particularly enjoys sipping a Negroni in the afternoon. While some might play around with the ratios of the components (i.e. bump up the amount of gin to make it a little boozier), she likes to keep them equal. “That means the vermouth has to keep up its part of the equation,” Watson said. One vermouth that she’ll reach for is Cocchi Vermouth di Torino, which has a nice earthiness to it, she explained. “I like a pretty earthy, good sense of bittersweetness in my vermouth,” she said.

A vermouth that Watson doesn’t like in her Negroni, though? Dolin Rouge, a red vermouth that’s just too light-bodied for her taste.

Technique

Once you have your spirits selected, it’s time to make the drink. Because the Negroni is a drink made with just alcohol (no juice or syrups), it’s stirred, never shaken. “Stirring preserves the integrity of the oil content in the spirits,” Scheid said. “So that results in a more rich, silky mouthfeel that coats your mouth as it goes in. And that’s really what you want from a Negroni.”

Stir the ingredients in a glass — you could get fancy and use a cocktail mixing glass, if you’d like, but any glass will do. Pour in the spirits in equal parts and add ice so that it’s above the line of the liquid. “Then use a spoon ― the bartender technique is you keep the back of the spoon flush against the mixing vessel ― and spin that around so that the back of the spoon is always in contact with the inside of the glass,” Scheid explained. “You aren’t really agitating the ice back and forth, the ice is its own kind of sculpture that’s rotating in entirety through the liquid.” Then you’ll strain it into a glass with ice. You could use the ice in your freezer, but an ice cube tray will make uniform cubes or bigger cubes that will take less time to melt, so there’s less time to dilute your drink.

Watson will also sometimes build the Negroni in the glass she’s drinking it from. Put the ice and ingredients in the drinking glass, stir, and let it sit for a moment to dilute and chill. “It feels special, but it doesn’t have to be fussy. You can just fill a glass with ice and pour,” Watson said.

Don’t forget to garnish the drink with an orange peel. Use a peeler or a paring knife to cut off some peel (try not to get the pith) and then express the orange oil over the drink. “Expressing” sounds fancy, but all you’re doing is squeezing the peel over the drink so that oils drop on top. Rub it around the rim of the glass and then plop it in the drink.

A set of four Libbey classic cocktail double old fashioned glasses

The Essential Cocktail Glasses You Need For Your Bar Cart

Popular in the Community

drinkcocktail

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

If Your Pee Looks Or Smells Like This, It’s Time To See A Doctor

Work/Life

5 Signs You’re Being Undervalued At Work

Shopping

These Are The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals In Every Category

Home & Living

This Horrifying Documentary Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Travel

There’s More To Louisville Than The Kentucky Derby. Here’s An Itinerary.

Wellness

10 Mindless Habits That May Be Causing You Back Pain

Relationships

What Therapists Think Of Staying In A 'So-So' Marriage

Relationships

7 Things Happy Couples Do After A Fight

Shopping

What Our Shopping Editors Are Buying For Themselves On Prime Day

Shopping

18 TikTok Products That Are Worth The Hype *And* On Sale This Prime Day

Shopping

This Smart Reusable Notebook That All My Friends Have Is Up To 41% Off On Prime Day

Shopping

26 Things To Buy On Prime Day That Thousands Of Reviewers Swear By

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That These Pricey Prime Day Buys Are Worth Every Penny

Parenting

When Should Kids Under 5 Get The Vaccine If They Recently Had COVID?

Shopping

The TikTok-Famous Stanley Tumbler Is Back In Stock (For Now)

Shopping

This Dentist-Approved Water Flosser Is 55% Off For Prime Day

Shopping

Here Are All The Best Amazon Prime Day Style Deals

Shopping

The Best Vacuums Are On Sale Right Now For Amazon Prime

Shopping

The Best Under-$30 Deals To Snag On Amazon Prime Day

Shopping

I'm A Wellness Editor. Here Are Items Worth Buying On Prime Day.

Shopping

Prime Day's Biggest Savings On Kitchen Items And Cookware

Shopping

Expensive-But-Worth-It Beauty Products Are On Major Sale For Amazon Prime Day

Shopping

Wheels Up! Snag The Best Prime Day Luggage Deals Before Your Next Trip

Shopping

This Jackery Portable Power Station Is 41% Off For Prime Day

Shopping

26 Practical Prime Day Deals That’ll Make Life Easier

Shopping

Get 40% Off The Inflatable Hot Tub That The Internet Is Obsessed With

Shopping

8 Of Prime Day’s Biggest, Craziest Deals On Mattresses

Shopping

Get Your Glow On! St. Tropez's Iconic Self-Tanner Mousse Is 30% Off For Prime Day

Shopping

Get 37% Off The Vitamix You've Been Wanting With Prime Day's Huge Deal

Shopping

Snag A Brand New Keurig Coffee Maker For 54% Off On Prime Day

Shopping

The Biggest Headphone And Earbud Deals You Can Get On Prime Day

Shopping

Now Is Your Chance To Save Over 50% On The 23AndMe Genetic Testing Kit

Shopping

These Adidas Running Shoes Are At The Top Of My Prime Day Wish List

Shopping

The Apple Watch Series 7 Is 30% Off Right Now For Amazon Prime Day

Shopping

The Best Part Of Waking Up (On Prime Day) Are These Coffee and Espresso Maker Deals

Shopping

The Best Home Office Prime Day Deals For Your WFH Setup

Shopping

The Highly Rated Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner Is 30% Off For Prime Day

Shopping

Buy These Kids Toys On Amazon Prime Day Before They Sell Out

Shopping

Something To Smile About: Crest Whitestrips Are 35% Off During Amazon's Prime Day Sale

Shopping

Hop On The Bidet Bandwagon During Tushy's $69 Prime Day Sale