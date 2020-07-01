HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Put these products on your picnic supplies list — but they’ll be your go-tos whenever you have plans outside.

While the summer might look a little different this time around, you’re probably still looking to spend some time outdoors, whether it’s grilling everything from pineapple slices to veggie burgers, or using your inflatable above-ground pool for afternoon aperitifs on the weekends. (Or maybe you’re just hoping to catch some shut-eye with linen sheets that won’t make you sweat).

Either way, it’s time to pull out the perfect swimsuit, find the right sunscreen so you don’t get any sunburn and whip out your sunglasses for the sunnier days ahead.

One of the things you might be planning on doing more of in this summer sunshine is going out to the park, laying out a blanket and feasting on whatever you’ve packed in your picnic basket. But there are some logistical challenges to making a picnic more comfortable, like finding portable picnic tables and chairs, plastic wine glasses you can use on grass and lightweight picnic blankets.

If you’re wondering how to make a picnic more comfortable and cute, we found outdoor products that’ll do just that. You should definitely add these to your picnic supplies list ASAP.