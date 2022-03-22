How To Make A Tank Of Gas Last Longer

Experts share their advice for improving your car's fuel efficiency while gas is so expensive.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Drivers have the power to boost fuel efficiency per gallon.
Maskot via Getty Images
Drivers have the power to boost fuel efficiency per gallon.

As you’ve likely noticed, average prices for regular gas have reached record highs in 2022. And unfortunately, expert forecasts suggest they won’t be dropping back down anytime soon.

“With gas prices rising at a fast pace, it’s important to not only shop around for the lowest gas prices but also pay attention to how you drive and other auto maintenance to ensure fuel efficiency,” budgeting expert Andrea Woroch told HuffPost.

Indeed, there are ways you can improve the fuel economy of your car on an individual level. Below, Woroch and other experts offer advice for making a tank of gas last longer.

Watch your speed.

“Try to follow the speed limit, and you’ll save a lot on fuel,” said Gerdes, coiner of the term “hypermiling.” Driving 5 or 10 miles over the speed limit might get you to your destination a little faster, but you’ll wind up wasting that saved time and pay more money by having to go to the pump to refuel sooner.”

He recommended getting out of the mindset that you need to race to where you’re going or simply giving yourself more time to drive to avoid the temptation to speed.

“Fuel economy peaks at around 50 mph on most cars, then drops off as speeds increase,” noted Ellen Edmonds, public relations manager at AAA. “Reducing highway speeds by 5-10 mph can increase fuel economy by as much as 14%.”

Make use of cruise control when you’re driving on the highway to keep your speed consistent as well.

Don’t drive when you don’t need to.

“As far as saving fuel, the motto to live by is ‘don’t drive when you don’t have to and drive smart when you do,’” said Wayne Gerdes, founder of CleanMPG.com. “Only about half our miles are actually going back and forth to work. The other half are optional.”

In addition to combining errands to cut down on car trips, he suggested walking or taking public transit more often if you live in a place where that’s an option.

“The best way to cut gas spending is to drive less, which you can easily accomplish by setting up carpools to and from work and school or sports practice with other parents,” Woroch added. “You can even find ride shares using sites like ridesharing.com.”

Plan ahead.

A little advance planning can go a long way when it comes to gas usage.

“Map your route before you go to minimize unnecessary turnarounds and backtracking,” Edmonds said. “Avoid peak traffic times. Combine errands and go to ‘one-stop shops’ where you can do multiple tasks like banking, shopping, etc.”

Avoid excessive idling.

It’s tempting to keep your car on when you aren’t moving, especially in winter. But Edmonds advises against doing this when you aren’t in motion.

“A car engine consumes one quarter to one half gallon of fuel per hour when idling, but a warm engine only takes around 10 seconds’ worth of fuel to restart,” Edmonds said. “Where safe to do so, shut off your engine if you will be stopped for more than a minute.”

Steer clear of traffic when possible.

Edmonds advised taking advantage of flexible work hours to avoid commuting during rush hour. Even if you can’t control your commute times, look for other ways to stay out of peak traffic.

“Use ‘fast pass’ or ‘express’ toll lanes,” she suggested. “Avoiding unnecessary stops or slowdowns on the highway helps save fuel.”

“The best way to cut gas spending is to drive less.”

- Andrea Woroch, budgeting expert

Keep up with tire inflation and other maintenance.

“Make sure your tires are properly inflated, which provides maximum fuel efficiency so you don’t waste any gas,” Woroch said.

Keeping your car in shape with properly inflated tires and routine inspections is especially important to avoid higher costs later on.

Pay attention to acceleration and deceleration.

“Be mindful of how you accelerate and take it easy on the gas pedal,” Woroch advised. “Accelerating too fast too often will guzzle your gas.”

Gerdes noted that driving smoothly and going easy on the acceleration and deceleration is better for your tires as well.

“When you accelerate and brake hard, that works through your tires, but if you’re gentle with your car, your tires are going to last much longer and you can get a better mileage rating,” he said.

Pay attention to traffic ahead and try to maintain momentum as you approach stoplights to avoid unnecessary stopping and going.

“You want to keep your vehicle rolling,” Gerdes said. “When you see a stoplight, let your car gradually slow down. Don’t feel like you need to race to the stoplight and then brake right there. There’s no prize money for getting there first.”

Use recirculation in warm weather.

As temperatures start to rise again, it’s worth paying attention to your A/C usage to maximize fuel efficiency.

“Cars typically are more fuel efficient when the air conditioner is set to re-circulate interior air,” The Wall Street Journal noted. “This is because keeping the same air cool takes less energy than continuously cooling hot air from outside. Of course, turning off the air conditioner saves even more fuel.”

So if you’re driving in warmer weather and using the A/C, consider pressing that air-recirculation button.

Stop getting premium gas.

If you can fill your car with either premium or regular gas, Edmonds recommends going with regular.

“If regular gas is recommended for your vehicle, that’s all you need,” she said. “Opting for premium when your car doesn’t require it will only cost you money and doesn’t improve fuel economy.”

Shop around to save on gas.

“Gas prices fluctuate daily, but you can track down the cheapest price per gallon in your area using apps like GasBuddy, which is especially helpful if you’re driving in an unfamiliar area or on a road trip,” Woroch said. “If you have a membership to a warehouse club like Costco, fuel up at their gas stations for the lowest price per gallon, but go early morning or late at night to avoid long lines.”

The AAA mobile app and website also include a gas price finder to help users locate the cheapest option in their area. Woroch also recommended paying for gas with cash, as many stations charge transaction fees for credit cards. Or if you must use a card, consider investing in a gas rebate credit card to maximize cash back on fuel purchases.

Additionally, she suggested purchasing groceries strategically by going to stores that offer gas saving programs with rewards at the pump.

“For example, Kroger store loyalty programs offer 1 Fuel Point for every $1 you spend on groceries, which can be redeemed for savings at Kroger gas stations or Shell stations,” she explained. “Shop & Stop offers similar savings through their GO Rewards program, which gives you 1 point for every $1 spent, which you can redeem for up to $1.50 off a gallon at the store brand’s gas stations and participating Shell gas stations.”

personal financeCarsroad tripssaving moneygas

MORE IN LIFE

Work/Life

I Was A Broadway Star. Now I’m A Software Engineer.

Parenting

31 Too-Real Tweets About Parents Having ‘The Talk’ With Their Kids

Wellness

The Rare, Underdiscussed Issue Some People Experience After COVID

Food & Drink

With Meat Prices Rising, Here Are 6 Cheaper Proteins To Buy Right Now

Home & Living

Another New Scammer Series Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Style & Beauty

Dermatologists Share The Secrets To Getting Rid Of Dark Undereye Circles

Shopping

The Best Walking Shoes For Flat Feet, According To A Podiatrist

Shopping

43 Beauty Products Under $15 That Have Over 10,000 5-Star Reviews

Shopping

Upgrade Your Morning Coffee With These Must-Have Milk Steamers And Frothers

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Shopping

11 Items That Make It Way Easier To Exercise While Having Your Period

Wellness

Is There Any Way To Reduce Your Risk Of Long COVID If You Get Sick?

Shopping

24 Rechargeable Sex Toys That Can (Probably) Outlast You

Shopping

45 Useful Things To Keep In Your Car So You'll Always Be Ready To Hit The Road

Shopping

This $10 Cleaning Kit Will Finally Get All The Gunk Out Of Your AirPods

Food & Drink

This Investor Left Wall Street To Make Life Better For People With Food Allergies

Shopping

If You're Tough On Your Stuff, You'll Dig These 33 Things Built To Last A Really Long Time

Shopping

24 Baby Products Parent Reviewers Have Said Are 'Must-Haves'

Shopping

Here's Everything You Need To Clean Your House From Top To Bottom For Spring

Relationships

24 Awkward Moment Comics That Will Make You Say, 'I've Been There'

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Work/Life

7 Ways Your Commute Is Wrecking Your Health And Relationships

Travel

One Of The Most Basic Hotel Amenities Is Disappearing

Food & Drink

These Are The Best Cheeses For Grilled Cheese

Shopping

7 Products You Need If Your Shower Drain Keeps Getting Clogged With Hair

Shopping

Unexpected Stores With Cool Sneakers, According To Women Sneakerheads

Shopping

14 Easy Ways To Make Sustainable Bathroom Swaps

Travel

How To Calm Anxiety During Turbulence, According To Flight Attendants

Shopping

A Podiatrist Reveals The Best Walking Sandals You Can Buy

Shopping

Cat-Grooming Experts Reveal Exactly What They Use To Keep Cats Looking Good

Food & Drink

I Tried The Grated Egg Avocado Toast From TikTok. Here's What You Should Know.

Shopping

Supportive Swimwear For Big Boobs That Won't Have You Flashing Everyone At The Beach

Relationships

What's The Difference Between A Cheap Vibrator And An Expensive One?

Wellness

6 Surprising Symptoms Of Multiple Sclerosis

Shopping

The Best Kitchen Tools Under $25, According To Chefs

Shopping

31 Products You'll Never Want To Step Foot On An Airplane Without Ever Again

Travel

12 Mistakes People Make When Renting A Car

Travel

It's A Tough Time To Be A 'Disney Gay'

Shopping

Just 40 Things Under $25 To Help You Upgrade Your Home

Wellness

Got Brain Fog Because Of Long COVID? Here's Why And How To Cope.