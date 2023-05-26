Food & DrinkCoffeedrinksbarista

How To Make Coffee Shop Quality Iced Coffee, According To Actual Baristas

These highly caffeinated experts offer a few simple tricks that make a big difference.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Keep some sweetened condensed milk on hand if you want to make your iced coffee Vietnamese-style.
Westend61 via Getty Images
Keep some sweetened condensed milk on hand if you want to make your iced coffee Vietnamese-style.

Like a gleeful cannonball into the pool on a hot day, iced coffee delivers a bracing, cooling pick-me-up all summer long. But even though it’s great at the coffee shop, trying to replicate the same bevvie by yourself can often lead to disappointing results. If you’re wondering why your at-home iced coffee never tastes quite as good as the stuff you wait in line for, check out what these baristas told us about the most common mistakes people make when preparing drinks at home.

If you want delicious iced coffee — not just yesterday’s leftovers you stored in the fridge — a foolproof method is to drink it brewed hot, cooled and served over ice. (That’s not the same thing as cold brew, which steeps grounds in cold water over several hours.) The best iced coffee is made with the best beans, the correct grind and a precise ratio that will allow it to remain flavorful when poured over ice.

Start With Great Beans

Tuan Huynh is the owner of Chicago’s Vietfive Coffee, which serves the authentic Vietnamese coffee he remembers from his youth. The Vietnamese have become famous around the world for their cà phê sữa đá, which is iced coffee served with sweetened condensed milk.

For Huynh, beans are a key factor that sets Vietnamese iced coffee apart. He uses only lower-acidity robusta beans, which contain more than twice as much caffeine as arabica beans. “Robusta beans are bold, not strong, and they’re known around the world for their nutty, earthy tones,” he said.

While he’s a fan of robusta, you may want to experiment with other blends. But the experts were clear that whatever type you prefer, it’s best to get beans from a specialty coffee roaster and use them when they’re at peak flavor. “Roasted coffee beans are best between one to three weeks after their roast date,” explained Jimmy Evans, brand and sales manager at Artisti Coffee Roasters.

Grind Them Right

Never use pre-ground coffee, the experts told us. Instead, grind beans using a superfine grinder setting right before you’re ready to brew. Don’t have a good at-home grinder? It might be a good time to start shopping for one. “Investing in quality equipment for home is a must,” Evans said. “For the best grind, a high-quality flat burr grinder will give you the ability to get the best acidity and sweetness out of the coffee.”

Check out this highly recommended grinder below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Baratza
Baratza Encore Conical Burr Coffee Grinder
"This is a super reliable automatic grinder with 40 different grind settings, allowing for experimentation with coffee brewing across different brewers. Great for entry-level brewers as well as the experienced coffee brewer." — Jiyoon Han, part of the mother-daughter team behind Bean & Bean
$139.99 at Amazon

Measure Carefully And Take Time To ‘Bloom’

Huynh thinks that inattention to correct ratios is a key issue behind many at-home iced coffee failures. “You can’t just use the spoon you eat cereal with to measure out your coffee,” he said. “Here at the shop, we’re very precise with everything we serve, and our ‘secret ratio’ [for cold brew] is one part coffee to 12 parts water.” (Check out HuffPost’s guide to making cold brew for more instructions.)

While he said that a French coffee press or other drip coffee methods will also work, he recommended trying the authentic Vietnamese method with a stainless steel phin coffee filter placed over a cup. Add ground coffee and then pour over a splash of hot water and wait for the 30-second “bloom.”

“This bloom time is super important, but a lot of people at home skip that step,” Huynh said. “It makes a difference.” Once the coffee has bloomed, add the rest of the hot water, cover and allow a four- to five-minute brew time.

Here’s Huynh’s recipe and a step-by-step video to help you get started.

Shake It Up

Milk and ice come next, according to your preferences. Vietfive offers sweetened condensed milk (the Vietnamese Ong Tho brand), oat milk and coconut milk. And its baristas put in lots and lots of ice. Here’s why: “Iced coffee is meant to be sipped, not chugged,” Huynh said. “Our recipe was created by factoring in the presence of ice that will melt as you drink. You might think ice will dilute it too much, but it actually adds to the flavor.” So if you’re asking for “light ice” for your iced coffee and thinking you’re getting more value, you might be negatively affecting the quality of your drink.

Finally, you need to do a bit of drink maintenance as you sip. “In Vietnam, you’ll notice people shaking their cup to distribute the ice, then taking a drink,” Huynh said. “That shake keeps everything mixed as you go, so don’t forget to shake before you sip.”

Fresh Every Time? You Decide.

While some baristas are fine with keeping leftover coffee liquid in the fridge, others are adamant that only fresh will do. Sandra Ventura, a member of the Barista Guild Leadership Council, prefers to make each cup fresh as she goes. “If you store coffee in the fridge, especially if the container is not airtight, there could be oxidization, and the coffee could trap other odors like fish or raw food,” she said. “I make it fresh because it always tastes better that way.”

Evans said it’s possible to keep your drink refrigerated if you have some left over, but to try to enjoy it as soon as possible. “Cold drip or cold brew can be stored in the fridge up to five days and still taste great,” he said. “But the sooner you drink it, the better it will be.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

This Nespresso coffee and espresso machine

The Highest-Rated Espresso Machines At Target

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

The 9 Biggest Signs Of Autism In Adulthood

Home & Living

Here’s What Body Language Experts Think About Tom Sandoval’s Alleged ‘Crocodile Tears’

Style & Beauty

What Your Brazilian Bikini Waxer Knows About You, Just From One Appointment

Wellness

Read This Before You Try TikTok’s Latest Yeast Infection Cure

Parenting

11 Clever Nighttime Routine Hacks Parents Use With Their Kids

Home & Living

Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix In June

Parenting

This Leading Cause Of Death For New Moms May Surprise You

Parenting

6 Things Thin Parents Of Fat Kids Need To Understand

Wellness

Here's What Experts Say About Using Ashwagandha As A Stress Treatment

Shopping

Give Your Backyard A Facelift With These Interior Designer-Recommend Outdoor Rugs

Shopping

The Best Father’s Day Gifts On Amazon That Dads Can Actually Use

Shopping

26 Products So Effective Amazon Reviewers Have Literally Called Them "Unbelievable"

Money

The First Thing You Should Do When You Decide To Pay Off Your Debt

Shopping

The Best Men's Moisturizers According To Guys With Dry Skin

Shopping

We Found Amazon's Best Memorial Day Deals To Shop This Weekend

Shopping

Alert! The Internet-Famous Revlon Brush Is Only $28 On Amazon Right Now

Shopping

This Reviewer-Approved Luggage Is (Mostly) Under $100 On Amazon

Shopping

10 Kids’ Gifts Actually Everyone Will Like, According To Toy Store Owners

Shopping

The Very Best Father’s Day Gifts For Every Type Of Dad

Work/Life

10 Indispensable Pieces Of Life And Career Advice From Tina Turner

Style & Beauty

Tina Turner's Style Through The Years Was Iconic And Yes, Simply The Best

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In June

Shopping

This Reviewer-Favorite Dyson Vacuum Is $100 Off On Amazon Right Now

Shopping

We Painstakingly Selected The Best Furniture From Target's Memorial Day Sale

Shopping

24 Breathable Pants For Anyone Who Isn't A Shorts Person But Doesn't Want To Sweat

Shopping

Wi-Fi Extenders And Boosters That Will Increase The Span Of Your Internet Connection

Shopping

The Coolest One-Of-A-Kind Father's Day Gifts You Can Get On Etsy

Shopping

I Spent Hours Scrolling Tiktok To Find These 37 Elite Products

Style & Beauty

What Your Hairstylist Knows About You With Just One Look

Shopping

I Asked A Derm How To Soothe My Irritated Allergy-Season Skin

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Parenting

How To Help Your Kids Learn To Speak Multiple Languages

Shopping

Herschel's Most-Loved Backpack Is 30% Off Right Now

Wellness

How To Write A Good Eulogy For A Funeral

Relationships

What To Do If You Don’t Like Your Friend’s New Partner

Wellness

Hank Green Has Cancer. Here's What To Know About Hodgkin Lymphoma.

Style & Beauty

9 Genius Closet Organization Hacks From TikTok Organizers

Shopping

A Survivalist Says This $20 Water Filter Could Save Your Life

Shopping

42 Loungewear Items That’ll Look Chic On Vacation, Too

Shopping

14 Great Under-$30 Father's Day Gifts (And A Dad Joke For Each One)