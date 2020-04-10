HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

SolStock via Getty Images Making espresso at home sounds complicated, but there are plenty of ways to make good espresso shots for yourself.

For many of us, grabbing our favorite coffee drink was once an essential part of our morning routine. Whether you drink your coffee black or prefer a more complicated concoction, having that warm cup in hand can be a reassuring way to start the day.

However, getting out each morning isn’t as possible as it once was, as most of us are sheltering in place or social distancing due to COVID-19.

Fortunately, there are plenty of tools and tutorials out there to help you sharpen your home barista skills. As you’ll see in this chart, almost every drink you would find in a coffee shop is made up of two things: espresso and milk. For example, a latte is about one-third espresso and two-thirds steamed milk, while a macchiato is primarily espresso with just a dollop of foamed milk.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade or just beginning on your home-coffee journey, you can find several different options for making espresso, lattes, cappuccinos and more at home with equipment that fits your budget and skill set.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of everything you need to make good espresso shots and drinks at home: