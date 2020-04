Get yourself a good burr grinder

HuffPost Finds

Making an espresso is a little bit art and a little bit science. However, nothing impacts your success more than how well your coffee is ground up.You can spend some big money on a really nice coffee grinder, but the most important thing is to look for a burr grinder instead of a blade grinder . This will ensure a nice, consistent grind without random chunks of coffee bean floating around. If you’re making espresso for a drink like a latte, cappuccino or americano, try to find a grinder that will let you finely grind your coffee. Check out this article with photos for an idea of how to grind your coffee for different drinks and applications.Not sure you’re ready to invest? Many roasters will grind up your beans for you — just don’t forget to specify you’ll be using your coffee for espresso.