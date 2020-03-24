Style & Beauty

How To Make A Face Mask That Is Effective Against Coronavirus

Here are DIY tutorials for homemade masks that protect against COVID-19, whether you're wearing a mask yourself or donating to hospitals.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, face masks are in huge demand right now. Millions of masks are needed, and you can help.

When asked to address a nationwide shortage of face masks on Saturday, the White House wasn’t able to say when more health care workers across the country would be provided with more protective masks.

Designer Christian Siriano of “Project Runway” fame has offered to pitch in by lending his resources to produce masks, and crafters are contributing with helpful tutorials and patterns that are useful for both hospital donations and personal use.

If you’ve got a sewing machine, this is one way you may be able to help out.

First, understand that if you’re not sick, you likely don’t need to wear a mask.

In light of the medical profession’s shortage of face masks, it’s our duty to be responsible with these supplies. The World Health Organization urges that if you’re healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you’re taking care of a person suspected of having COVID-19, or if you’re coughing or sneezing. WHO also reminds us that masks are only effective when they’re used in combination with frequent and proper hand-washing. And if you do wear a mask, you must know how to use it and dispose of it properly.

Below are tutorials for making masks for personal use (first section) and for hospital donation (second section).

How effective are homemade masks?

There are two types of face masks that can help cut your odds of getting coronavirus: surgical face masks and respirators, the latter of which are also known as N-95 masks.

The ones you see all over the news are surgical face masks, and what doctors, dentists and nurses typically use while treating patients. They’re loose-fitting and relatively thin, so tiny droplets can still seep in through the parts of the mask, and they aren’t necessarily foolproof.

Then, there are respirators, commonly used by construction workers, but also used by doctors seeing patients who potentially have COVID-19. They’re heavy-duty and are form-fitted to the face. According to the CDC, these masks filter out about 95% of airborne particles, including viruses and bacteria.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that DIY masks can be made in times of crisis as a last resort and “should ideally be used in combination with a face shield that covers the entire front (that extends to the chin or below) and sides of the face.”

A study of homemade face masks by SmartAirFilters.com found that cotton T-shirts and cotton pillowcases are the best materials for making DIY face masks, based on their ability to capture particles yet remain breathable, and that they perform comparably to surgical-grade masks.

1. Face Masks For Personal Use

If you want to take the extra precaution of wearing a face mask when you’re not sick, the best thing you can do is make a mask for yourself ― don’t buy one and contribute to the shortage.

We’ve gathered some easy tutorials here for loose masks that protect against respiratory droplets. Keep in mind that the edges of the mask should fit snuggly against the skin. Read through the tutorials and choose one that suits your sewing skills and the materials you have available:

Tutorial From Juliana Sohn:

I know many people are busy mask making right now. In case you are stuck at home and wanted to make one, here’s an easy one I found online. These step by step photos should make it self explanatory to make, but let me know if you have questions. I left the side slot open because I was going to use it to slide in a filter to add extra protection to this two-ply, 100% cotton mask. I’ve read online that hepa vacuums bags can be cut up and used as mask filter. It’s hardcore DIY time folks! I used the small size to make this one and it fit my son, who is 5’9”, comfortably. It fit me too and I’m 5’3”. Link to the Fu Face Mask pdf pattern is in my bio. . . . . . #masks #fufacemask #quarantine #covid-19 #coronavirus #makemasks #millionmaskmarch #facemask

Pattern From State The Label:

Like so many others, we are rallying to sew masks for our local healthcare providers. Our seamstress Amanda has been meeting with ER nurses at the local hospital and worked together to design a mask that works for them. These are just made out of fabric (ideally cotton jersey or a cotton woven) along with some thin elastic for straps, and can be easily sewn on home sewing machines. They are not medical grade but are better than no protection at all - which sadly is what many hospitals are now facing. We whipped up a pattern and have it available for download on our website. I will link to it here in our profile. Please feel free to print these out, follow directions, and sew as many masks as you can for your local Hospitals. Starting Monday we will also have bags of scraps and supplies available outside our studio. Follow the link to read all the details and please feel free to share. 💪🏼⚡️ thank you @tincup and AK for making this happen so quickly. 🌈 we set up a link on the page where you can donate if you wish. All proceeds go directly to our seamstresses who would love the extra work right now. ❤️

Video From FreeSewing.org:

Get the full pattern for this face mask here.

2. Face Masks For Medical Use

If you’re adept at sewing and want to help your local hospitals, you can make big batches of face masks at home. There are specific requirements you must meet in order for them to be acceptable for medical use, so make sure you follow them. Otherwise, your work may be for naught.

While homemade masks can’t technically be medical grade, the CDC finds well-made masks like the ones below to be useful. It’s always best to reach out to your hospital in advance to see if they’re taking donations ― some locations aren’t even allowing donations of personal protective equipment, and others have detailed specifications for the face masks they can receive. Resources such as Masks For Heroes can keep you informed about how to donate.

The following tutorials are for masks that have recently been accepted by hospitals.

Video From Sew It Online:

Note: As many users have noted in the comments on the video above (click here for the pattern), it’s best not to reverse the mask and wear it inside out, as she suggests.

Tutorial From A Crafty Fox:

This week included a plague & an earthquake but I’m done wallowing because people need my help. And keeping busy helps me. The US needs tens of thousands of cloth masks. Hospitals, nursing homes, everyone needs masks. I know my tribe, and when things get tough, we all pitch in. I’ve shared a tutorial in my stories for a useful mask based on my research. Many hospitals are posting tutorials asking for handmade mask donations & the CDC guidelines recommend their use in the absence of N95 masks. So, can you help? 💚 Hospitals are recommending high thread count materials (think sheets & pillowcases!) with a flannel lining, my research shows 6 layers of gauze has been used with success in the past, and even t-shirt material has been found to be useful at decreasing the contagion. so whatever you have on hand, I’d like to start a mask drive. @thesocorrofoundation, the group working with migrants at the border, has requested 3k masks. Multiple hospitals are asking for as many as they can get for both frontline medical staff & patients. As soon as my kids finish homeschool for today, I’ll put addresses of organizations looking for masks on my blog (acraftyfox.net). 💗 My goal is to coordinate an effort that gets 5,000 masks into the hands of those who need them. If 500 people each make 10, we will do exactly that! You can help by sewing masks, spreading the word to other seamstresses & teaching out to health care providers to find if there is a need in your area. Who’s in?! 💗 #inthistogether #coronavirus #maskshortage #makesomethinggoodtoday #helpinghands #makelifebeautiful #makersgonnamake #quiltersofinstagram

See the full pattern here.

Additionally, UnityPoint Healthy in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has shared this face mask pattern.

