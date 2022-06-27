Food & Drink

How To Make The Perfect French Omelet, According To Experts

Culinary pros break down the steps that go into mastering the iconic egg dish — and common mistakes to avoid.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

When Julia Child made her first television appearance in 1962, she didn’t prepare boeuf bourguignon or coq au vin. Instead, she introduced Americans to the art of French cooking with a simple staple: the omelet.

Omelets have existed in some form since ancient times, but the French word “omelette” came into use in the 16th century. In the years since, the delicious egg dish has become an icon of French cuisine.

But preparing a proper French omelet involves a different technique and presentation compared to the classic American style. If you really want to nail this classic recipe in the way it was intended to be enjoyed, it’s important to pay attention to the precise steps and best practices to avoid making an eggy mistake.

Below, culinary experts break down how to make the perfect French omelet.

“What makes a true French-style omelet different from an American omelet is that it is made with only eggs and butter and the texture is soft and particular,” Benigno Armas, co-owner of La Boulangerie Boul’Mich in South Florida, told HuffPost. “A French-style omelet has a perfectly even light yellow color with no browned spots.”

While American omelets are folded in half, French-style omelets are rolled into ovals or cylinders ― many people believe the ideal presentation resembles a football or rugby ball.

But before you get to shaping, you’ve got the cook the eggs properly.

“The first tip to achieve the perfect French-style omelet is to always use fresh eggs,” Armas said. “It is ideal to make omelets with two eggs and with a hand whisk, beat both eggs for at least 30 seconds.”

Once the eggs are fully beaten, season with salt and pepper. Next, you’ll need a nonstick pan.

“It’s important that your pan is the correct temperature,” Herve Malivert, director of culinary affairs at the Institute of Culinary Education, told HuffPost. “Heat it over medium heat and add butter, and when the butter melts it’s ready to go.”

Malivert recommended adding the eggs to the pan quickly and all at once.

“Move the pan and mix with a spatula simultaneously to make an emulsion,” he advised. “When the eggs are creamy, tap the pan to smooth the eggs and make sure there are no wrinkles.”

If you want to add filling like herbs and/or cheese, make sure the omelet is warmed and forming already. Malivert believes it’s best to wait until the eggs are 85% cooked. Next, it’s time to roll.

“Roll one side of the egg over to the middle to make the first one-third fold, then roll the other side towards the middle so it’s in thirds,” he explained. “Flip it out the pan so it’s served seam-side down.”

Although the instructions seem fairly simple, there are plenty of ways to mess up a French omelet.

“One mistake is that people get too much color on the omelet, often because the pan is too hot,” Malivert noted. “A pan that’s too hot will also overcook the eggs; the perfect French omelet should have no color and a creamy texture.”

Armas also advised against cooking over heat that’s too high.

“Cooking the omelet on one side and then turning it over to cook on the other side is another mistake and is not how you make a French-style omelet,” he said.

Failing to grease the pan with a generous amount of butter can make the omelet stick and create inconsistencies. And don’t try to make a French omelet with too many eggs.

“Using a lot of eggs is another common mistake because it will require a lot of cooking, which will change the flavor and texture,” Armas said. “Using too many eggs will also not allow you to create a thin circle when you spread the egg over the pan.”

Even if you fall into one of these traps, don’t be discouraged. Perfecting the French omelet takes practice. And as Julia Child said, “If you’re not going to be ready to fail, you’re not going to learn to cook.”

A Microplane rasp grater

Chefs Reveal Their Favorite Cheap Kitchen Tool Under $25

Popular in the Community

cookingjulia childomelet

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

10 ‘Harmless’ Nighttime Habits That Are Secretly Ruining Your Sleep

Wellness

Denying Women Abortions Can Hurt Their Health For Years

Work/Life

5 Unspoken Job Interview Rules About What You Should Wear

Wellness

What Doctors Want You To Know About Abortion Right Now

Style & Beauty

Here’s How Often You Should Actually Wash Your Face

Home & Living

Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix In July 2022

Shopping

20 Travel Items That You’ll Kick Yourself For Not Having Bought Before Your Last Trip

Shopping

19 Sandals From Amazon That'll Be Easy On Your Eyes And Your Feet

Shopping

Going On A Picnic? Don't Forget These Essentials

Shopping

Just 30 Products That'll Make Your Outdoor Space The Place To Be This Summer

Shopping

10 Of The Best Pet Products To Get At Target

Shopping

10 Of The Best Panini Presses For Tasty Sandwiches Every Time

Shopping

Boost The Benefits Of Sunscreen With Anti-Aging Ingredients

Shopping

Behold: The Tower Fan That Keeps A Sweaty Sleeper Cool All Summer Long

Shopping

Reviewers Swear By These Products For Road Trips With Kids

Shopping

I‘m Obsessed With This CC+ Cream Foundation That’s Actually Good For My Skin

Parenting

The One Parenting Hack That Makes Mindy Kaling Feel Like A ‘Sorceress’

Shopping

32 Things That'll Make You Wanna Redo Your Entire Backyard

Wellness

The Difference Between Having Strong Feelings And Being Triggered

Shopping

Under-$100 Lawn Chairs That Aren't Eyesores

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In July

Travel

10 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Seattle

Relationships

What Are 'Pink Flags' In Relationships?

Shopping

For Amazon Prime Members, These Early-Access Prime Day Deals Are Already Live

Parenting

25 Funny Tweets About Pregnancy Cravings

Home & Living

3 Signs Of A Medicare Scam Every Senior And Caregiver Needs To Watch Out For

Style & Beauty

Kim Kardashian Says She Connects With Boyfriend Pete Davidson Through Pimples

Shopping

The Projectors (And Accessories) You Need For A Movie Night Al Fresco

Shopping

The One Product You Need To Banish Underboob Sweat This Summer

Shopping

34 Outdoor Products For Anyone Who Wants To Get Outside More

Home & Living

This Dystopian Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

This Crowd-Pleasing Portable Speaker Is Less Than $60 On Amazon Right Now

Shopping

5 Best-Selling Air Fryers From Target, And How To Pick The Right One

Wellness

10 Common Behaviors That Are Making You More Forgetful

Shopping

There's A Tampon Shortage. Here Are The Best Period Care Alternatives To Try.

Parenting

Why The Color Of Your Kid's Swimsuit Might Matter More Than You Think

Travel

Your Next Trip Abroad Should Be To Glasgow, Scotland. Here's Why.

Shopping

Your Body Needs Anti-Aging Skin Care, Too. Here's What To Look For

Shopping

It's Time To Buy A Portable Generator