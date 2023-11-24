Everything Thanksgiving: Get all our Thanksgiving recipes, how-to’s and more!
Any “Friends” fan worth his salt remembers Ross Geller’s favorite sandwich: a Thanksgiving leftover combo complete with a slice of bread soaked in gravy, known as the “moist maker.”
When Ross’s beloved sandwich goes missing from the fridge at work ― a day that will live in infamy ― he has a bit of a meltdown.
How can a single sandwich cause so much grief? If you have to ask, you’ve clearly never had the Moist Maker.
The recipe is not clearly defined in the episode, so we have to go off Ross’ description and several variations floating around the web. Here are the generally agreed-upon ingredients in Ross’ Moist Maker sandwich:
- 3 slices of bread
- Leftover turkey
- Leftover stuffing
- Gravy
Once you’ve got these basics down, you can consider adding in some extras. Gothamist and As Eaten On TV suggest mixing in leftover cranberry sauce, while BuzzFeed recommends adding mashed potatoes.
But first, begin soaking one slice of bread in gravy. Make sure the slice is thoroughly coated and has time to absorb the liquid. While you wait, take another slice of bread and top it off with leftover turkey. When you’re ready, place the “moist maker” on top of the turkey. Then add stuffing, any preferred additions (like cranberry sauce or potatoes) and complete the sandwich with the third slice of bread.
It’s not rocket science ― or, more appropriately, paleontology. The Moist Maker is a simple sandwich. Of course, it would be even simpler to just plop your leftovers on a dish and reheat them in the microwave, but where’s the fun in that?
Good luck keeping your coworkers’ hands off of this glorious creation.
